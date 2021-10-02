68-year-old Rondonense is another fatal victim of Covid-19 – EVERYDAY





The city’s Health Department, epidemiology sector, recorded on Thursday (30) a total of 64 active cases of Covid-19, of these, 07 are hospitalized in the ICU, 03 in the UPA or hospital and the other 54 are in isolation home. Of the hospitalized patients, 04 are intubated.

Today, 78 Rondonians with suspicion of the disease awaiting test results, 03 of them admitted to the ward. Another 225 are under monitoring Call Center.

Marshal Rondon has had a total of 7397 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 7185 people have recovered. There have also been 148 deaths from the disease.

Male, 68 years old. Symptoms started on 09/08 with fever, cough, muscle pain, runny nose and stuffy nose. He sought care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) on 13/09. The collection of the RT PCR test took place on September 14, with a confirmed result for Covid-19 on September 17. On the same date, the man went to the UPA and was hospitalized. On September 18, the patient was transferred to Hospital Moacir Micheletto, in Assis Chateaubriand, where he died on September 28.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are disclosed and counted considering that the disease is classified as a pandemic, that is, it is an epidemic of infectious disease that spreads among the population located in a large geographic region.



