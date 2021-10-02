7 reasons to watch Seinfeld on Netflix

After a long wait, seinfeld is finally part of Netflix’s exclusive productions catalog. The comedy series from the 1990s was a real success and ran for nine seasons, following the traditional (and even quite simple) premise of following the everyday life of four friends in New York.

It took nearly $3 billion for the title to become a series with the Netflix label, but now that all the episodes are available, all that’s left is to enjoy, isn’t that right? seinfeld is without a doubt one of the best comedy series on television and maintains a loyal following to this day. With that in mind, we’ve listed seven reasons why you should give Jerry Seinfeld, George Constanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer a chance. Check out!

Seinfeld has finally joined Netflix! (Image: Disclosure / NBC)

7. Series for all types of moods

what does the sitcoms being so popular is the feeling of comfort in the proposal of the format in general: the episodes are short, with a simple plot and taken lightly. With seinfeld it’s no different: despite not having a fancy story and supporting all the humor and development of its events in the humorous capacity of the cast, the series is in very good hands when it comes to the fluidity of its scripts and the outcome of its events.

Because it’s something so light and delicious to watch (whether it’s one or ten episodes at once), seinfeld, just like any other sitcom, is a series for all hours and all types of mood. Whether for a quick distraction after a long, hard day or a weekend marathon in front of the television, the program fulfills all requirements and delivers quality and fun entertainment.

6. Series helped the anxious during isolation

With the covid-19 pandemic, many people around the world have returned to themselves and to what brought them the most comfort. For many, nostalgia did the trick. Journalist Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett even wrote for The Guardian as seinfeld it was his escapism during a year of social isolation in bustling New York City.

In the text, the author even states that “friends has a reputation for being the best piece of comfortable comedy, but the best parts were inspired by seinfeld“. As it is a story set in the 1990s, the series was an excellent alternative for Generation Y in difficult times, as they could return to a less technological and much more complicated reality, but seen and handled in an extremely lighter.

(Image: Disclosure / NBC)

5. Seinfeld has constancy

different from some sitcoms, seinfeld does not have a part where the series “goes bad”. It is very common to see fans of certain productions declare that “such a series from that season loses its hand”, but in seinfeld things work a little differently. Some say that the first season (which has only five episodes) has a slightly different tone from the next eight, but that in no way makes the series more difficult to watch.

4. Differentiated approach

While Family Ties and full house revolved around a family, seinfeld features four characters who have no blood ties to each other. In fact, one of the most interesting things about the series is that it features four obnoxious figures on the same screen who, oddly enough, have a lot of chemistry.

With the production mantra of “no hugs, no learning”, the main characters hardly ever learned moral lessons. Indifference to the outside world and insensitivity towards unknown and even very close people is what made the dynamics portrayed on screen absolutely unique.

(Image: Disclosure / NBC)

3. A series about… nothing

Yes, exactly. seinfeld has long been described as “a show about nothing”, because the series is driven by humor interspersed with superficial conflicts and weird characters. The plot of each episode usually revolves around someone’s involvement in someone else’s life that will obviously generate results, harm, consequences — and whose protagonists are unlikely to learn any lessons from the experience.

seinfeld broke this paradigm of separating the actors from the characters they play—which often leads the cast to live a sort of “dream life” when they’re in front of the cameras. Many episodes were based on the everyday experiences of those behind the camera: screenwriters Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the latter who plays himself.

2. Adults speak (and act) like adults

As many as there are sitcoms around with adults, it’s very easy to step out of line with realism and fall into something imaginary. seinfeld it was too bold for its time: we hardly ever saw in the 1980s a show address subjects such as masturbation and anti-Semitism so directly and in clever language, without getting “so in your face.”

Some say the characters in the series are “an exaggerated version of the traits most people see in themselves”. Jerry for example hunted down countless excuses to break up with the women he got involved with, but who wouldn’t mind someone who loves TV commercials that you hate? Despite all the flaws (which makes the characters great and real), seinfeld was an identifiable series.

(Image: Disclosure / HBO)

1. If you finish too fast, you still have Curb Your Enthusiasm

Some say that the departure of Larry David in Season 9 of seinfeld gave the program a slight shudder. However, fans of sitcom can follow a proposal similar to the production of the 1990s in the streaming opposite: HBO Max. In Curb Your Enthusiasm, David plays a version of himself in the series.

In the story, he faces a series of small annoyances in his daily life, but it is clear that, when it comes to him, the problems take on other proportions.