8 months pregnant is killed by her ex-husband in the US; her boyfriend was also a victim

A 35-year-old woman, 8 months pregnant, was shot dead by her ex-husband in Alabama, USA, on the 24th. The crime generated enormous repercussions in the country and revolted the victims’ families. The author, identified as 47-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Martin, committed suicide after shooting his ex-wife and her boyfriend, who also died while trying to protect her, his family told “WTVM”.

According to police, Jeffrey broke into the couple’s home, shot Jessica Martin, and 40-year-old Richard Cook fled to a nearby wooded space, where he shot himself.

Jessica was rescued at a hospital but could not resist her injuries. The New York Post reported that doctors tried to save her son by Caesarean section, but the baby also died.

Jessica’s relatives said that her son with her ex-husband, a 14-year-old teenager, was at home when his mother was killed.

“When I got to the garage, (her son) came running up to me saying, ‘Uncle Bubba, Richard is dead, my dad shot him in the head,'” Jessica’s uncle Terry Moore told local media.

Jessica and Jeffrey reportedly didn’t talk to each other for 10 years until, one day before the murder, her ex-husband threatened her, as her family told her.

“He was saying I just wanted to see his son, so he did what he did in front of his son,” Terry said.