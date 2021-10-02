80% of vacancies created since 2020 are in informality | Economy

According to Pnad Contínua, a survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) that portrays the labor market in the country, the number of people working grew by 8.6% in the quarter ended in July 2021 in comparison with the same period last year, and totals 89 million people.

The problem is that 80% of these workers went to informal services. Just over half (53%) of them in self-employed activities such as street vendors, street food vendors or small entrepreneurs, all without any official registration or social security.

Unemployment retreats to 13.7% in July, but still reaches 14.1 million

Unemployment falls, but at the expense of low-quality jobs; understand the reasons

This is the case of Lilian Barboza, who worked at an interior decoration company and lost her job during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The feeling of losing your job is that the ground is opening up, we who have a family to support, two children,” he lamented.

After trying placement in other areas, Lilian decided to use the experience she had before being fired to start making plaster bricks for home decoration.

“The ability of human beings to remake and start over as often as necessary is fuel. Seeing that what is done with love and dedication works. But it is very difficult. To undertake in a country without support is very difficult,” he said.

The ‘cold’ will get more ‘bitter’: understand the high price of beers from this month on

She still intends to officially register as an MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) in order to issue an invoice.

“In fact, informality grew a lot during the pandemic, mainly due to self-employed workers without a CNPJ. This group is larger than before the pandemic”, says Daniel Duque, economist and researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV (Ibre/FGV ).

For Duque, one of the main results of the increase in informality is the reduction in workers’ income.

Data from Pnad Contínua show that the average income dropped 8.8%, compared to the quarter ended in July of last year. This represents R$ 242 less at the end of the month for workers. On average, according to the survey, the salary is R$ 2,508.

In the economist’s assessment, “greater informality means workers with more volatile incomes, who don’t quite know what to expect at the end of the month, the following month.”

“There is no type of security, benefit or security. So, we have a very large number of workers with uncertainty in the job market,” he says.

The economist also points out that informal workers have less access to credit, financial institutions that could offer checking accounts or credit cards. In the end, they consume less of what they earn because they don’t have security.

“A series of negative impacts, which causes an improvement below what is necessary, especially with regard to household consumption,” says Duque.

Sardenberg analyzes how informality reflects on the decline in unemployment

Unemployment declined in the quarter ended in July, according to the IBGE. The unemployment rate was 13.7% in the period, a little lower than that registered in the same months last year, of 13.8%.

In total, there are 14.1 million unemployed and 31.7 million underutilized in the labor market. In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in June, the unemployment rate was 14.1%, reaching 14.4 million people.