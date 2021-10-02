900 hp Mercedes GLE Brabus on sale for R$ 8.5 million







Mercedes GLE Brabus 900 Photo: Brabus / Disclosure

The fastest SUV in the world is for sale in Brazil. It is the Mercedes GLE Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, which is being offered by Strasse, a specialized store and workshop in São Paulo. There are only 25 copies manufactured by Brabus in the world. The car starts at R$ 8.5 million, but it can be more, depending on the configuration desired by the customer.

The possibilities for changes in performance, aesthetics and aerodynamics are the same contemplated for the whole world. In the model in the photos, the preparation made by Brabus in the Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S Coupé increased the power of the 4.0 V8 twin-turbo engine by 288 horsepower, totaling 900 hp.





Considered the fastest SUV in the world, the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, with a maximum speed of 330 km/h, which can vary depending on the wheels (from 23” or 24”). Torque also rose from 850 Nm to 1,250 Nm (but electronically limited to 1,000 Nm in the first three gears to preserve the power train). The engine’s displacement also increased, from 4.0 to 4.5 in the Brabus version.





Brabus introduced wider turbochargers, reinforced bearing, fuel pump with longer range in gasoline delivery and several other technical modifications. Visually, the Mercedes GLE Brabus 900 gained carbon fiber components, 24” wheels and a combination of leather and carbon fiber in the interior. Disc brakes are also carbon.





Strasse sells the Brabus model in Brazil through the website www.strasse.com.br, whatsapp (11) 97327-7759 or telephone (11) 2592-3009.