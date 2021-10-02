A 28-year-old Rondonian without comorbidity dies as a result of Covid-19 – COTIDIANO





The city’s Department of Health, epidemiology sector, recorded this Friday (1st) a total of 68 active cases of Covid-19, of these, 06 are hospitalized in the ICU, 04 in the UPA or hospital and the other 58 are in isolation home. Of the hospitalized patients, 03 are intubated.

Today, 74 Rondonians with suspected disease awaiting test results, only 01 patient suspected of having the disease is hospitalized in the ward. Another 169 are under monitoring Call Center.

Marshal Rondon has had a total of 7409 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 7192 people have recovered. There have also been 149 deaths from the disease.

Female, 28 years old. The onset of symptoms occurred on September 2, with tiredness, cough, runny nose, nausea and lack of appetite. The antigen test took place on 09/04 in a pharmacy, with a positive result. The patient sought the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) on 9/11, having been transferred on the same day to Hospital Bom Jesus, in the city of Toledo. Also on that day, RT-PCR was collected, confirming that it was Covid-19 on 09/15. The death was registered on 10/1. No comorbidity.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are disclosed and counted considering that the disease is classified as a pandemic, that is, it is an epidemic of infectious disease that spreads among the population located in a large geographic region.



