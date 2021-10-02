‘A Fazenda 13’: Dayane Mello and Mileide Mihaile fight over punishment | TV & Soap Operas

Play/Record TV Dayane Mello and Mileide Mihaile

The morning of this Friday (1) has already started busy in “A Fazenda 13”. Dayane Mello was outraged after hearing Mileide Mihaile say she was responsible for causing a collective punishment. The pawns are out of salt until the next throw-in and Safadão’s ex blamed the model for the punishment.

Mileide said the punishment happened because Dayane took the robe to the stall, but the model was not happy to hear that. “It’s easy to point fingers at people. Someone brought the gossip from down there. You’re all flour from the same sack,” retorted the former Italian “Big Brother” contestant.

Dayane said Mileide should talk to her face and the dancer didn’t run away from the bullshit. “I say it to the face, but I don’t need to confront anyone early on. I didn’t think that would be a problem and that I needed to speak to someone’s face,” he said.

“You’re saying I did something I didn’t do. Do you understand? It’s serious, it’s not pretty,” Dayane replied. “You took the robe and it’s in the manual that you can’t take anything at all,” amended Mileide.

The model added that the dancer cannot make this accusation as she is not sure what caused the punishment. Dayane also said that she always takes her robe to the stall and has never been punished for it. Annoyed, Safadão’s ex agreed that she had no evidence to say who caused the punishment.