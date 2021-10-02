A MUST SEE | Galaxy Note 20 is on offer at a great price at Magalu

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

One of the best phones from Samsung launched in the last year, the Galaxy Note 20 brings everything that fans of the line love the most, including the beloved S Pen, cutting-edge specs and a giant 6.7-inch screen.

About Galaxy Note 20

The main feature of the Galaxy Note line is the S Pen stylus, which is now smarter and with better accuracy, as well as being able to recognize more gestures and have greater integration with other Samsung apps. The big news for this generation is the latency of just 26 ms, which is almost 50% more accurate compared to the previous generation.

Inside, the phone is equipped with the Exynos 990 processor, the same present in the Galaxy S20 line and that delivers cutting-edge performance in any activity. The Note 20 also comes with 8 GB of RAM and options with 128 or 256 GB of internal memory. Regarding the battery, the model hits the market with a capacity of 4,300 mAh, which should be more than enough to guarantee a whole day away from the socket, even when you use it more intensely.

The large 6.7-inch screen is great for taking notes, drawing or even navigating the interface using the S Pen. It will also come in handy when viewing captured photos with the triple set of rear sensors, including a 12MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 64MP for shooting distant objects without losing quality.

After some time without appearing in really good promotions, the Galaxy Note 20 came up with an excellent price in Magazine Luiza. This is the lowest value recorded by the Zoom price comparison for this device in the last six months. So it’s definitely worth taking advantage of.

In the image below, you can see the price history of the Galaxy Note 20 in Zoom’s price comparator. In it, you can see that this device has never appeared costing less than R$3,000 in the last six months, proving that the offer is really good.

