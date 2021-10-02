Abel Ferreira loses starter for the next match for Palmeiras; check out the likely lineup

Last Tuesday (28), the palm trees equaled the achievement of the year 2000, and reached two consecutive finals of Copa Libertadores. The team drew 1-1 with Atlético-MG, and qualified by the goal scored away from home. In training this Friday morning (1), coach Abel Ferreira had bad news for the upcoming matches.

the side Marcos Rocha was diagnosed with a right thigh injury, but a low-grade one, according to the Medical Department. The recovery deadline has not yet been announced, but it is likely that he will be out for at least two weeks. Against Galo, the shirt 2 went to the entrance of Gabriel Menino at the 31st minute of the second half.

While coach Abel Ferreira commanded the training on the Football Academy’s lawn, Marcos Rocha was under the care of the club’s Health and Performance Center. The Portuguese went through a job of perfecting crosses and submissions, separating the squad into two teams of 12 players.

Suspended, Patrick de Paula is out of the match this Sunday (3), against Juventude, as well as Mayke, who underwent an arthroscopy in his right knee. The duel takes place at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque, and is valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Palmeiras is in the fight for the title.

The team that should go to the field is practically the same that faced Atlético-MG for Libertadores. The only likely novelty is Gabriel Menino, in Marcos Rocha’s vacancy. Check out: Weverton; Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Renan; Gabriel Menino, Felipe Melo, Danilo, Raphael Veiga and Piquerez; Dudu and Ron.