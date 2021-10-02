Actions that try to overturn ‘vaccine passport’ copy model released by federal deputy of Rio

RIO — The Rio Court of Justice has received dozens of requests for habeas corpus against the “vaccination passport”, instituted in the city of Rio. are practically identical. As well as the habeas corpus granted by judge Paulo Rangel and suspended by the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Luiz Fux, many follow the model disclosed by federal deputy Chris Tonietto (PSL-Rio).

GLOBO analyzed the content of ten lawsuits filed in recent weeks against the city hall decree and, in all of them, the content was the same. Four pages with pretty much the same text, just modified personal information. On the social network where she shared the model for the document on September 11, the deputy gave instructions on how to fill it out and created a step-by-step description of what the person needs to do until arriving at the forum. The parliamentarian, who is also a lawyer, still emphasizes that habeas corpus is free and does not need lawyers to file a lawsuit.

After the decision of judge Paulo Rangel, who overturned the “passport” on Wednesday, the deputy celebrated the fact that the initial action would have been based on her model: “I am receiving many messages of support because of the injunction granted yesterday. The noble lady who joined the HC, based on the model I left here, is present in our channel”, wrote the parliamentarian.

Wanted in Brasilia and Rio, Chris Tonietto was not located. Last week, the city had registered 26 actions filed against the requirement of proof of vaccination to enter cinemas, theaters, gyms and tourist spots. The Court of Justice of Rio is investigating these actions, as it has observed the similarity in the texts, but has not yet found elements to prove it.

Judge Agostinho Teixeira, of the Court of Rio de Janeiro, noted that two of the actions he judged on the matter had identical texts. According to him, activism should not be mixed with court decisions. If acting through political activism, the author of the action escapes the power granted to Justice, which reaches a verdict in the face of objective evidence.

— The fact is that a judge cannot monocratically make the decision of a mayor illegal — recalls the magistrate.

Professor of Ethics at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) José Ricardo Cunha explains that the deputy’s attitude is not illegal, but that she adopted a posture to artificially inflate the courts, even knowing that the HC was not the most appropriate instrument :

— It not only makes the model available, but also encourages its use. It uses the Judiciary machine for political purposes, in addition to harming other processes, also generating costs – he explains.

Fiocruz defends measure

With Luiz Fux’s decision, the “passport” is in effect again and no other action in the state courts can overturn the measure, which should be in effect until November. The city of Rio announced again today that, when 75% of the population of Rio is fully vaccinated, even masks may be abolished in some public places.

Fiocruz issued a bulletin favorable to the requirement of proof at this time. According to the foundation, the measure is an efficient strategy. In the capital, with the advance of the application of the immunizing agent, the municipal network had yesterday 290 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized, the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic.