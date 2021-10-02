Actor Jorge Cerruti dies at 77 years old

João Mello – Special for Uai

posted on 10/01/2021 7:59 PM



Jorge Cerruti dies at the age of 77 – (credit: Disclosure)

Jorge Cerruti died this Friday (1/10), aged 77. The information was confirmed by her niece, in a publication on social networks. The actor, director and voice actor will be veiled this Friday in São Paulo.

Confirmation of his death was given by his niece who, in addition to confirming the time of the wake, paid homage to her uncle. “I have come to inform you that my uncle’s wake will be today from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Ceremonial do Pacaembu, at Av. Pacaembu, 1,254, São Paulo”, he explained.

“You will be missed, uncle. Rest in peace, we love you,” his niece wrote. Cerruti began his career as a pianist in plays and soon after moved on to acting, making his television debut in the 70s on TV Cultura.

Jorge Cerruti in action at the theater

(photo: Disclosure)



He also worked on films such as O Cheiro do Dralo and A Casa de Alic e. His most recent work was in the series As Five, whose new season will come to Globoplay.