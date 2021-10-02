Actor who starred with Carla Diaz makes faux pas and irritates colleague

Carla Diz and Leonardo Bittencourt in The Girl Who Killed The Parents (photo: Divulgao)

Leonardo Bittencourt



, who played Daniel Cravinhos in the films that tell the



Richthofen case



, shared a meme of a re-creation of the movie poster, insinuating that Cravinhos would have agreed to commit the crime in order to get Suzane. The game ended up not going well with your colleague,



carla diaz



.

Leonardo Bittencourt shares meme about the Richtofen case film and irritates Carla Diaz (photo: Reproduo/Twitter)

Seeing her image linked to ‘joke’, the actress snapped: “Play has its limits! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and a professional! (…) I don’t agree with that”, said the protagonist of



The Girl Who Killed Her Parents



and



The Boy Who Killed My Parents



.

Play has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I will not shut up, that’s enough! I’ll even do a clean here…

I’m always asked to come on the TT, but every time there is chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that. — Carla Daz %uD83E%uDD8B (@Carladiaz) October 1, 2021

Carla said she would do ‘a clean sweep’ on her twitter, implying that she could stop following Leonardo. The actor, embarrassed, apologized and said regretfully: “In fact, I’m still learning to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and I extend my apology to all the women who felt offended.”

In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible, and extend my apology to all women who were offended. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

Massacred by many internet users, Bittencourt apologized once again: “(…) I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat.” Carla thanked the fans for their support, but asked the public to be careful with everything they like or share.

From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize and listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Again, apologies. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021