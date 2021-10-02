Actress from Além da Ilusão, Paloma Duarte is impressed by Larissa Manoela’s pampering · TV News

Colleagues in Além da Ilusão, Paloma Duarte was impressed by Larissa Manoela’s ostentation. The actresses will be aunt and niece in the next six o’clock soap opera and have become friends. They strolled through a mall in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday (30), and the 44-year-old artist was surprised by an accessory decorated with the girl’s jewelry.

The pair posted some records of the curious moment on Instagram. In one of the videos, Paloma showed that Larissa’s car has a crystal cover on the steering wheel.

“Guys, it’s Swarovski. Spaceship type on its way to Projac [atualmente chamado de Estúdios Globo], ok?”, said the actress. The luxury crystal brand has expensive pieces.

Larissa Manoela, on the other hand, revealed to her followers that their professional relationship became a real friendship. “I put her to listen to Justin [Bieber], ride in my car and wear my perfume. Zeroed the life!”, pointed out the protagonist of the soap opera of the six nos Stories.

In Beyond Illusion, Paloma will play Heloísa, while Larissa will play the sisters Elisa and Isadora. In the young woman’s first role at Globo, she will live with her relatives at different times, and both will fall in love with Davi (Rafael Vitti).

The plot’s cast began working in person on the soap a month ago, and the actress duo has already posted some moments of the rehearsals on social networks.

Check out the photo of Larissa’s accessory and the video made by Paloma:

Larissa appeared in Paloma’s stories