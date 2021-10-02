Acts against Bolsonaro are confirmed in 16 countries and 251 Brazilian cities | Brazil

reproduction Acts against Bolsonaro are confirmed in 16 countries and 251 Brazilian cities

The demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), scheduled to take place next Saturday (2nd), are confirmed in 16 countries and at least 251 cities in Brazil. According to information from the organizers of the event, the collective “Campanha Nacional Fora Bolsonaro”, the expectation is that this will be the biggest manifestation against the federal government this year. Information is from the portal Uol.

Altogether, 21 political parties confirmed their presence in the act this Saturday. Acronyms such as PT, PSOL, PSB, PSD, PSDB, PV, PSL, UP, PCB, PSTU, PCO, PCdoB, PDT, PL, Rede, Podemos, Citizenship, Solidarity and Novo will be on the streets to position themselves against the federal government.

Not even the episode of aggression by supporters of the Partido da Causa Operária (PCO) against PSDB militants was enough to inhibit the presence of toucans at the demonstration.

Fernando Alfredo, president of the PSDB municipal directorate in São Paulo, explains that the party went to “all other acts. Our position was to participate in all acts in favor of life and democracy, against this genocidal government of Bolsonaro”.

Raimundo Bonfim, one of the leaders of the act, explains that the “programming makes evident how the mobilization has grown and gained a national proportion. Either we remove the president from office or we will continue to see unemployment, hunger and poverty increase. The crisis only gets worse. with the excesses of Bolsonaro and his family”.

In São Paulo, the gathering will take place on Avenida Paulista at 1 pm, in front of MASP – São Paulo Art Museum. Among the confirmed politicians are the former mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT); Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL). There is the perspective that other leaders will climb the stage and deliver a speech to the protesters.

Find out where the acts will take place in all the capitals of Brazil

Aracaju (SE) – Bar da Draga, Coroa do Meio/Aju – 2:30 pm

Belém (PA) – São Brás Market – 8 am

Belo Horizonte (MG) – Praça da Liberdade – 3:30 pm

Boa Vista (RR) – Civic Center – 9 am

Brasília (DF) – National Museum – 3:30 pm

Campo Grande (MS) – Praça do Rádio – 9 am

Cuiabá (MT) – Praça Alencastro – 3 pm

Curitiba (PR) – Praça Santos Andrade UFPR – 4 pm

Florianópolis (SC) – Largo da Alfândega – 14h

Fortaleza (CE) – Praça da Bandeira – 8 am

Goiânia (GO) – Praça do Trabalhador – 8 am

João Pessoa (PB) – Liceu Paraibano and Praça da Independência – 9 am

Macapá (AP) – Praça da Bandeira – 4 pm

Maceió (AL) – Centenario Square – 9 am

Manaus (AM) – Praça da Saudade – 15h

Natal (RN) – Midway – 15h

Palmas (TO) – JK Avenue – 8:30 am

Porto Alegre (RS) – Largo Glênio Peres – 14h

Porto Velho (RO) – Praça das 3 Caixas D’Água – 15h

Recife (PE) – Derby Square – 10 am

Rio Branco (AC) – Gameleira – 4 pm

Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – Candelária to Cinelândia – 10 am

Salvador (BA) – Campo Grande – 9 am

São Luís (MA) – Deodoro Square – 8 am

Teresina (PI) – Praça Rio Branco – 9 am