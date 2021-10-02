Adventures in History · Drunken man gets lost in the forest and helps in his search for himself

Last Thursday, the news portal Yahoo reported a case that caught attention in Turkey. This is a man who was recently reported missing, but ended up helping in the searches himself.

As revealed by the Daily Sabah newspaper, Beyhan Mutlu, 50, went out with a group of friends to a forest in Bursa province, Turkey, last Wednesday, 29. At the time, he reportedly drank too much, got drunk and separated from the others.

After searching for a while, the man’s friends returned to town and went to their colleague’s house to see if he had returned, or if his wife had any news. However, Mutlu he wasn’t at home and he didn’t answer messages and calls either.

When they understood the gravity of the situation, the acquaintances decided to trigger the authorities in a search for the man in the forest. beyhan he noticed the movement in the region and while the teams searched for him, the Turk joined a group of volunteers who helped the police.

Mutlu he only realized that the group was looking for him when one of the helpers started shouting his name. Confused, the man replied “I’m here”.

After the uproar, the authorities were informed and beyhan got a ride home.