After alleged betrayal, ex-BBB Lucas Penteado is caught crying at the airport next to his fiancee

After exposing the bride’s alleged betrayal on social media, Lucas Penteado and Julia are seen together at an airport in Rio de Janeiro

Lucas Hairstyle (24) and his bride, Julia, were caught together this Friday afternoon, 1, at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro.

In the images taken by photographers, hours after the ex-participant of the Big Brother Brazil 21 expose on social networks an alleged betrayal of the bride with a security guard, the two appear crying and then comforting each other.

During the night, Lucas made a live to show the moment when Julia was supposedly cheating on him with the security guard. In the recordings, the actor criticizes the bride’s attitude. “How ugly huh? And you have nothing to do with it [falando para o segurança], wrong is who had a relationship right? Excellent”, he stated.

Lucas talked about his engagement to Julia during her participation in High hours. “I had depression and I believe it’s a struggle day after day. I cling a lot to my family, it puts good people in our way. To my father, my mother, my brothers. I’m even engaged to Julia”, he said in the program that aired on September 19th.

Check out the clicks of Lucas Penteado and the bride at the airport:



Lucas Penteado and his bride, Julia — Photos: Webert Belicio and Victor Chapetta/AgNews



