After confusion in nightclub, ex-husband of Andressa Urach says she will stay home · TV News

Thiago Lopes, the ex-husband of Andressa Urach, stated that the model will spend the nights at home, together with her family. This Friday (1st), after the police went to the nightclub where the former A Fazenda would perform a dance show, the businessman published a statement amid the controversial separation.

“I inform you that Andressa Urach will be at home every night with her family,” stated Lopes in Instagram Stories. He then shared an adaptation of the Bible verse available in 1 John 2:14: “I wrote to you because you are strong and have overcome the evil one.”

Minutes later, the model spoke about the case on Instagram: “My ex-husband regretted getting me pregnant. He said he’ll take care of me and the baby. Thank you for everyone’s concern.”

At dawn, police went to the door of the Gruta Azul nightclub, located in Porto Alegre (RS). “I was going to perform, put on a show. And my ex-husband is up front wanting to arrest me for I don’t know what,” said Andressa in a sequence of videos published in Stories.

On Instagram, Lopes had posted an image in which the model was shown sitting on a sofa. “At home. And very pianinha,” he wrote after the fuss. However, the former couple deleted the contents soon after.

The model and the businessman announced the end of their marriage after nine months of union. This week, the two deleted photos they appeared together from their social networks. She is pregnant with León, the result of the relationship that ended.