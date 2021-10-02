After ex appearing with police in nightclub, Andressa Urach returns home

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 10/01/2021 7:44 PM



Thiago Lopes took police officers to the door of the nightclub where Andressa Urach would perform – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/Editing)

Thiago Lopes, former husband of Andressa Urach, shared on his social networks in the early hours of this Friday (01/10), photos of the model at home, after he appeared with the police at the door of the Gruta Azul nightclub.

The eternal runner-up Miss Bumbum would perform at the adult concert hall, located in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul.

After the confusion in front of the place, Thiago posted a photo on Instagram, warning that the former Universal Church faithful was already at her residence. “At home and well pianinha”, wrote the entrepreneur on the networks.

He even posted a photo that Andressa took of the moment he arrived at the club with the agents.

“Attention, you rogue Blue Grotto brothel. It’s going to be like that now”, warned her ex-husband.

Pregnant with the former couple’s first child, Urach shared via stories that Lopes was with police officers at the scene and questioned the former’s action.

“Guys, my ex-husband is in front of my work with the police! Why do you want to have me arrested? I came to do a show. I didn’t understand. We’re separated, I didn’t abort or use drugs! And he was the one who got me pregnant.” explained.

“I haven’t used drugs for over 7 years. And I don’t know why he’s up front, because we’re not together anymore. I don’t understand where he’s going with this. He’s up front with the police. of that?! I want to work”.

Andressa Urach

“First, he was the one who got me pregnant. So, like, I’m not getting it. Now I’m going to eat my dinner again, because then I have to work, introduce myself,” he concluded.

Check out the stories below:

Andressa Urach’s ex-husband shares the model’s photo at home (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Stories by Thiago Lopes

Thiago Lopes leaves a message for the nightclub where Andressa Urach would perform

Return to prostitution

Pregnant with Leon, Andressa announced that she is back in prostitution. The model made a post on social networks in which she appears in a top and bikini bottoms. “Warning: Imola is back,” she wrote.

Imola is the name Urach used when he was a prostitute.

The information was confirmed to Who. In response to the magazine, former deputy Miss Butt said: “I don’t want to talk about it, but it’s the truth. I returned love”.