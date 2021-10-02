After Lucas Penteado exposes alleged betrayal, ex-fiancee and security intend to sue him for moral damages

It seems that the controversy between Lucas Hairstyle and your now ex-fiancée Julia Franhani is far from over. The ex-BBB used social media in the early hours of this Friday to make a live and show that his partner was supposedly cheating on him with the security guard. After Julia’s profile was filled with comments asking for her version, the other side of the story began to emerge this afternoon. According to Sônia Abrão’s program, “The afternoon is yours”, the actor arrived from an altered event and the bride would have asked for help from the employee who was filmed with her. Now the two intend to sue the boy for moral damages. Check everything below:

Hairstyle would have done the live with the security guard and ex-fiancée after returning from an event. According to a source from “The afternoon is yours”, who would be part of the ex-BBB’s family, Penteado’s private driver would have contacted a relative of Julia’s saying that he “would have consumed what he couldn’t” and that , therefore, “was in an outbreak”.

One of the condominium employees confirmed to the program that, after leaving Penteado at the reception, the driver left his phone and said that any problem was just a call and he would come back to help. It was fired less than five minutes later.

According to a source from Julia’s family heard by the program, Hairstyle’s ex-fiancée was watching TV when he arrived, starting an argument. Completely out of control, the ex-BBB would have broken objects in the apartment. A resident of the condominium confirmed the version for “The afternoon is yours”, saying that she heard the actor screaming, and the young woman asking for help from the security guard.

According to one of the site’s employees, the security guard who appears in the footage went to help Julia and Penteado would have started recording when he saw her return with him in the hallway. The broadcast had more than 4,000 people online and even Gil do Vigor, the actor’s former colleague in confinement, came in to see it. After the end of the live, the ex-BBB would have left the condominium in an ambulance, heading to a health unit, accompanied by his ex-fiancée.

Julia’s family members told the program that they intend to deliver this and other videos to the police to file a lawsuit for moral damages against Penteado. They ask for a public retraction as the girl would have been defamed by him. According to “The afternoon is yours”, the security guard would also be in contact with a lawyer to sue the actor. The actor’s outburst was made while he filmed the faces of those involved, even with requests that he interrupt the broadcast.

Also according to family members of the bride in testimony to the program, the engagement between the two ended and Julia would be devastated. Penteado’s father is the girl’s mother’s cousin and, for that reason, they already had a feeling for each other since they were children and the young woman gave the actor a vote of confidence. According to them, the ex-BBB freaks out when he “uses any kind of substance” and that this is not the first time he does something like that.