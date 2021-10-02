After Nego’s expulsion, Record cuts party alcohol

The third party of A Fazenda 13 took place yesterday, but had something different from the others: Record cut the alcohol after Nego do Borel was expelled.

During the party, participants complained about the lack of alcohol. In a conversation with Dayane, Bil and Mileide, Sthe joked:

The bishop is very satisfied today, there is no alcohol.

The peons laughed at the comment and Bil disagreed: “It’s not ok” and Sthe continued: “Okay! He’s sitting on the couch saying: ‘That’s wonderful, the next one will be the same'”.

Back in the bedroom, Rico also complained to the pedestrians: “This is a boring party, see, guys?” Moments later, the ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex, criticized the production: “The drinks, all without alcohol, all pretending to be drunk. (…) We arrive jumping on the bed and they: ‘Stop, stop, You’re not even drunk. If you were drunk, we would let you, but you aren’t”.

After the comments, the production cut the Playplus sound.

On social networks, the public also commented on the lack of alcohol at the party.