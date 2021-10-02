After pushing the Band’s employee, Renata Fan blames the technical failure

A video of Renata Fan pushing an employee inside the studio of Jogo Aberto, a program she presents on Band, went viral last Wednesday (29/09). In the images, as the presenter leaves the camera, a woman approaches to straighten the artist’s hair and gets a shove before the two leave the frame. Renata recanted at Thursday’s exhibition, explaining that it was all the fault of a technical failure.

“Yesterday we had a technical failure, this happens in any job. We started the program in a very tumultuous way. Unfortunately, unbeknownst to me, we went to YouTube earlier,” explained Renata. The confusion of the moment caused the shove, which according to her, was unintentional. “If there’s one thing I’m against, it’s the issue of violence, something I condemn here,” he added.

Also according to the sports program host, the employee in question is her hairdresser and makeup artist, but also a close friend, with whom she has worked for 12 years. Renata Fan said she was upset with the repercussion of the case: “Today people just want to invent, practice injustice, they want to bring bad facts or, mainly, create a situation that doesn’t exist.”