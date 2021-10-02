After the increase in diesel, drivers prepare for a new readjustment in gasoline

Petrobras has already announced that the increase will also reflect on the price of other fuels

fuel pump A survey shows that the average price of gasoline reaches R$ 6.09 per liter in Brazil



THE Petrobras readjusted the value of the diesel in refineries by 8.89% and the state-owned company has already announced that there will also be a readjustment in the price of the Gasoline in the coming days and the drivers are already preparing to receive the bill. “We are starving to drive. If you want to drive a car, you have to work twice as hard, it’s terrible”, says self-employed Lucas de Oliveira. The application driver Ivan Félix agrees. “At the beginning of the year you put R$60 worth of fuel during the day and earned R$300, now you put R$150 to earn R$300 again,” he says. Since Wednesday, 29, the value of a liter of diesel at the pumps is R$ 0.25 more expensive, going from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06. Until the month of August, the fuel accumulates an increase of more than 28%, according to the IBGE. Gasoline, on the other hand, which, in refineries, began the year being sold at R$ 1.84 a liter, went on to cost R$ 2.78 in August, with an increase of more than 30% since the beginning of the year.

For economist Pedro Rodrigues, a partner at the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure, the explanation for the successive hikes lies in the exchange rate and the increase in world demand for Petroleum. “When the price of a barrel rises, or the exchange rate rises, we have an increase in prices derived from oil, gasoline, diesel and LPG for cooking. What happened in the last year is that the price of oil fluctuated and rose, the pandemic was ending, it is decreasing, people are leaving their homes again and consuming more oil”, he explains. Petrobras, in turn, reaffirms that it follows the values ​​of the international market and that it is also influenced by foreign exchange. In addition, taxes weigh on the final amount that the consumer pays at the pumps.

A survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) pointed out that the average price of gasoline reaches R$ 6.09 per liter in Brazil. In some states, the fuel is sold for more than R$7 per liter. This is because the final price is also formed by three more factors: the costs of the mandatory addition of ethanol made at the distributors, the distribution and resale margins and the tax burden, which represents the largest share. Together with ICMS, which is the state tax, and Pis/Pasep, Cofins and Cide, which are federal, they represent almost 40% of the value found at gas stations.

“ICMS has a characteristic that it is charged as a percentage of an average fuel price. This is a complicated figure because if the price of oil goes up, the exchange rate goes up, the ICMS percentage is charged at a higher value than it was before”, says Pedro Rodrigues. The possibility of unifying the ICMS rate, maintaining a fixed value for the state tax on the liter of fuel and not on the price, was discussed throughout the week by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, at a meeting with congressional leaders. Parliamentarians are also discussing the creation of a fund to give more comfort to price fluctuations.

*With information from the reporter Livia Zanolini