After two weeks of a lot of madness, Record cuts alcohol at the Farm

Farm 13’s pedestrians wait for Friday night to enjoy the party of the week. Differentiated food and, especially, drinks are the main attractions to refresh the lives of those in confinement. Last Friday’s party (10/01), however, brought disappointment to the participants. The reason? Record TV drastically cut the amount of alcoholic beverages available to pedestrians. The after-party confusions in the first two weeks of the reality show certainly have everything to do with the network’s decision.

This season, the first week’s party ended with a general fight in Baia. The main discussion was between Nego do Borel and Dynho Alves. On that occasion, the funkeiro from Rio changed, woke up all the other pedestrians and threw a bucket that almost hit Dayane. Nego also fell in love with Mussunzinho and Victor Pecoraro before the weather heated up with MC Mirella’s husband. The fight was so ugly that they almost turned to physical aggression. Even the poor Colorado horse suffered with such confusion inside the Bay…

Last week the problem was even greater, as after another night of heavy drinking, Nego do Borel allegedly sexually abused Dayane. The repercussion was huge, the public pressured the sponsors on social networks and the station had to do a live program on Saturday (25/09), to communicate the decision to expel the singer from the reality. Outside the program, Nego do Borel is being investigated on suspicion of rape.

At the party last night, the pedestrians missed the good drinks and commented that the reduction in the volume of drinks had to do with the excesses of the previous weeks. ““The bishop today is very satisfied, he has no alcohol,” Sthe said. In the bedroom, Rico Melquiades complained: “This is a boring party, see, guys?”.

For the first two weeks, the parties came to an end around three in the morning. This Saturday (10/02), the ballad in Itapecerica da Serra ended around 1:35 am.

Despite the complaints from pedestrians during yesterday’s party, the production did not send more drinks. The party ended up less lively, but anyone out here can see the network’s effort to prevent a program made to entertain ends up causing serious problems.