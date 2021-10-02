Against Avaí, Botafogo bets on ticket promotion to overcome fans’ difficulties

With the presence of the public released by agreement between the clubs since mid-September, the teams from Serie B they try to bring their fans back to home matches. The return is still timid and faces financial and bureaucratic limitations. To try to get around these setbacks, the Botafogo bet on cheaper tickets for the match against Hawaii, this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Nilton Santos.

In the 2-0 victory over the Sampaio Correa, last Sunday, alvinegro put on sale 4,999 tickets, with prices between R$ 80 and R$ 160. The search was timid: only 762 fans were present at Nilton Santos. With operating costs high due to the presence of fans, Botafogo had a loss of just over 78 thousand reais, an increase of around 15% compared to matches without public.

The difficulty is far from being exclusive to alvinegro. So far, the average paying audience in Serie B is 1,960 people per game. the rival Vasco, for example, received 309 people in the match against the cruise, the first with a public in São Januário, with tickets at R$250. Against Goiás, reduced the value: with entries starting at R$ 20 reais (in full), it managed to attract 3,189 attendees in the 2-0 victory over Goiás, on Monday.

Despite fluctuating prices, the second main difficulty for public presence is antigen testing to detect Covid-19. Essential for matches, authorized as test events in the city of Rio, to take place, testing requires time and money from fans. The exam has prices ranging from 80 to just over 100 reais, and are paid by the fans. In the case of Botafogo, the exams in the club’s partner network cost 89 reais, and members even got a discount in the match against Sampaio.

With all this in mind, Botafogo has made available again 4,999 tickets and expects a bigger search this Saturday, with tickets starting at R$ 30 (half price). In posting on social media, the CEO Jorge Braga called for the match:

— It is a counterpart and a call for the fans to appear, support, push and be present to help our team. Wait for you there.

Botafogo comes stumbling, a tie with the Victory in the last round, but remains firm in the fight for access and the title of Segundona. Alvinegro is runner-up, with 48 points, five behind the leader Coritiba.