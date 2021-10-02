Alberto Valentim is announced as Athletico’s new coach

Alberto Valentim is Athletico’s new coach. The coach arrives for his third stint at the club – first as commander – and assumes the position currently occupied by technical director Paulo Autuori.

Valentim went to CAT Caju today to establish his bond with the club, and he will be introduced to athletes and staff tomorrow morning. The coach will accompany the delegation in the game against Flamengo, at 4 pm on Sunday, at Maracanã, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

As a player, Valentim defended the colors of Athletico between 1996 and 1999 and 2008 2009, when he ended his career as a player. During the period, he lifted the cup of the 1999 Libertadores and State 2009 selective.

🏠🌪️ Good child the house makes!

Welcome Alberto Valentine! Alberto is back to take on the role of head coach. He arrives to compose the technical committee that is currently headed by the technical director Paulo Autuori. ➡️ https://t.co/z6Avp9aBOb pic.twitter.com/LY73PuT6UQ — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) October 1, 2021

Valentim was also part of the 2012 technical committee, which guaranteed access to the Series A of Brasileirão. He also helped the club win a spot at Libertadores after finishing third at the 2013 Brazilian Nationals.

The coach has been through Palmeiras, Red Bull Brasil, Botafogo, Pyramids, from Egypt, Vasco da Gama, Avaí and Cuiabá.