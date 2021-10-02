alcohol is already over R$ 6; see if it’s still worth it

The price of gasoline is soaring, after successive readjustments throughout this year, driven by the soaring price of oil on the international market and by the price of the dollar.

For those who own a flex-fuel car, ethanol could be an alternative in times of famine. However, fuel derived from sugarcane is also increasingly expensive and presented in September, for the fourth consecutive month, an average value above R$ 5.

Accumulating an increase of 43% since January, ethanol has already reached an average above R$ 6 in Rio Grande do Sul and Pará – thus, today it is not advantageous in any Unit of the Federation.

The figures quoted are from Ticket Log fleet management company, provided exclusively to UOL Cars.

“Even in the face of measures to contain readjustments in transfers to refineries, since May, ethanol has shown consecutive highs. At the close of September, it led the largest variations among all types of fuels, with an increase of 4.11% compared to August “, analyzes Douglas Pina, head of urban market at Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

Check below the Ticket Log survey with the average prices of gasoline and ethanol in the national territory, considering the values ​​practiced in September.

How is the calculation done

The definition of the States where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price per liter of fuel and average consumption – set at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is important to consider that fuel of vegetable origin increases consumption by approximately 30%, with a downward or upward variation. For this reason, it is only worthwhile to use ethanol when the difference in price exceeds the extra cost of fuel by a percentage.

Average price of gasoline and ethanol throughout Brazil*

+ Acre

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,595

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.658

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.519

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.567

+ Alagoas

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,741

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.675

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.356

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.553

+ Amazons

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.821

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.567

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.019

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.523

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.091

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.599

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,162

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.536

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,595

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.658

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,106

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.531

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,726

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.674

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,497

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.565

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.456

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.642

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.357

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.553

+ Goiás

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,791

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.564

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,419

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.558

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.516

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.649

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.275

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.546

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,683

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.551

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,273

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.545

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$4,939

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.581

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,306

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.548

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$4.923

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.579

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6.484

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.564

+ Para

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6.029

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.709

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,398

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.556

+ Paraná

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.865

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.572

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$5.954

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.518

+ Paraíba

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,266

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.620

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.026

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.524

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.505

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.648

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,170

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.537

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.661

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.666

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.661

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.579

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.670

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.667

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,678

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.581

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,793

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.682

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,578

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.572

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,144

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.723

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.387

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.555

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,600

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.659

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,257

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.544

+ Roraima

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.411

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.637

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,050

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.526

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.501

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.647

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.892

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.512

+ São Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,532

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.533

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.841

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.508

+ Sergipe

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5,877

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.691

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,406

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.557

+ Tocantins

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.403

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.636

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.404

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.557

Due to lack of data, it was not possible to point out the most advantageous fuel in Amapá.

* Prices for the period from September 1st to September 30th, 2021

