Alexandre Mattos reveals behind the scenes how he ‘helped’ in the sale of Gabigol to Palmeiras not to lose Jesus

Alexandre Mattos is the turn ball this Saturday, at 9:55 pm, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Currently without a club, the manager recalled the passages he had in Brazilian football and revealed a little-known backstory of the title of Brazilian championship of palm trees in 2016.

According to him, in the final stretch of the dispute, a conversation with Italian leaders helped to weaken the rival saints, with the sale of Gabigol, today in the Flamengo. Everything to prevent the Inter Milan take one of the main names of Alviverdes at the time, Gabriel Jesus, who went to the Manchester City.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Palmeiras sold Gabriel Jesus in the middle of the year to Manchester City. And we believed that Gabriel would only stay if he stayed until the end of the year, even to try to be Brazilian champion. And we convinced Gabriel first, then we convinced City, we took out the insurance. Huge difficulty, the rules of England and such, but it worked”, he recalled.

“And there one of the things we had to do is to shield Palmeiras. Because the harassment started to be very big, and Palmeiras had a contract that said that if he paid 8 million euros, Gabriel had to leave. And 8 million euros for a player like Gabriel, the way he was meteoric, was given. So to shield this, I took the plane, went to Europe, went to the main clubs, I said: ‘Look, you have to talk to Palmeiras, it’s not possible, I have to talk to Palmeiras’.”

“In one of these meetings, Inter Milan really wanted Gabriel. And I even negotiated astronomical values ​​with Inter… He made the proposal, but Gabriel didn’t want to. Gabriel had given Guardiola the floor. But I was very close to the board there, specifically the director of Inter Milan.”

It was then that Gabigol, one of the stars of Santos, appeared in the conversations. “Santos had that sweetheart, right. Lucas Lima playing a lot, Gabigol playing a lot, Ricardo Oliveira scoring in every way… It was in place. And the opportunity arose to stir the water there too, right.”

“So at a certain point, I spoke to the Italian manager, who took me to discuss Gabriel Jesus, and I spoke to the player’s manager and I spoke to the director: ‘Friend, I have the solution. Gabriel Jesus is not going. There is a player who is even more experienced than him, which is Gabigol’. And he said: ‘But is it good? The guys are offering me.’ And I said: ‘It’s not good, it’s great’. And I really think. Have seen what Gabigol is doing until today.”

“They started to negotiate, and the deal worked, even for a lower amount than Inter was paying for Gabriel Jesus. The deal worked…”, continued Mattos, before remembering the moment when the “strategy” almost went down the drain.

“I was at the Soccer Academy, and I even have a witness, who is Maurício Galiotte, who was on my side. When I was there: ‘What’s up? Sold? Sold?’ Exactly to embezzle Santos, right, who was a competitor. This is part, there is nothing illegal about it here, right. And asking: ‘What’s up? Is it sold? Is it sold?’ And they said: ‘It’s sold. But since you managed to hold Gabriel Jesus, Santos wants you to hold Gabigol’. Well, the whole strategy fell. And even put money there. It got worse, right, it paid, it’s there.”





But Mattos didn’t give up. “Businessman from Gabigol: ‘Wow, you have to go now’. ‘Wow, but Santos won’t let it’. Oh, Inter director: ‘You have to go now. Gabigol is different from Jesus’. ‘Wow, you have to go, you have to adapt. It has to go, I don’t know what, I don’t know what’. It wasn’t just that, but I’m sure he pushed and Santos received another two million euros. I’ll ask for my commission there, huh. (laughter)”

“And Gabigol went immediately. And without a doubt, it was important for Santos to lose that piece there to Palmeiras. How important it was for us to hold Gabriel Jesus.”