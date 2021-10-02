Aline cries and is comforted by Bil

While getting ready for the party with the “bottom of the sea” theme in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Aline Mineiro wore a tense expression. Bil Araújo noticed and asked if the girl was all right.

“I’m kind of upset,” replied the ex-panicat. The ex-BBB advised the participant not to be sad, and Aline asked not to talk about it, otherwise she would cry.

Bil then went on to talk about handling the cows the next morning and said that Aline would have to take care of the hangover animals. The ex-panicat, however, said she is not feeling well for drinking tonight.

“Just don’t be sad,” advised the model.

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro bursts into tears before partying Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“Oh, we try, right. But it’s tough, right. It’s not with anyone,” said Aline, crying.

“If you want to unburden yourself. I have nothing against you, no,” replied the pawn.

The two embraced and Aline stated that she also has nothing against her fellow prisoner.

“I have my own thoughts. I don’t think through other people’s heads, no. It’s not with anyone, no. It’s me, it’s energy. It’s just me. Don’t worry, if I had something to talk to you, I’d talk to you. No. do not move away from me either,” asked the actress.

“No, never! Are you crazy? Never. It’s fine,” Bil replied, backing away.

Aline continued drying her hair and crying, alone.

A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show

1 / 19 Aoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram two / 19 wonderful in the debut A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram 3 / 19 Beyoncé’s brand look A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram 4 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting Play/Playplus 5 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting Play/Playplus 6 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic Play/Playplus 7 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party Play/Playplus 8 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse Play/Playplus 9 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna Play/Playplus 10 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat Play/Playplus 11 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s second tasting Playback/RecordTV 12 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the surrender of Medrado Playback/RecordTV 13 / 19 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second party of the reality show Playback/RecordTV 14 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel Playback/RecordTV 15 / 19 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday’s recorded program Playback/RecordTV 16 / 19 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality Playback/RecordTV 17 / 19 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the evening program for the formation of the second farm Playback/RecordTV 18 / 19 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer’s test day Playback/RecordTV 19 / 19 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the program on the night of the second farm Playback/RecordTV