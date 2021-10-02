Aline cries and is comforted by Bil

While getting ready for the party with the “bottom of the sea” theme in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Aline Mineiro wore a tense expression. Bil Araújo noticed and asked if the girl was all right.
“I’m kind of upset,” replied the ex-panicat. The ex-BBB advised the participant not to be sad, and Aline asked not to talk about it, otherwise she would cry.
Bil then went on to talk about handling the cows the next morning and said that Aline would have to take care of the hangover animals. The ex-panicat, however, said she is not feeling well for drinking tonight.
“Just don’t be sad,” advised the model.
“Oh, we try, right. But it’s tough, right. It’s not with anyone,” said Aline, crying.
“If you want to unburden yourself. I have nothing against you, no,” replied the pawn.
The two embraced and Aline stated that she also has nothing against her fellow prisoner.
“I have my own thoughts. I don’t think through other people’s heads, no. It’s not with anyone, no. It’s me, it’s energy. It’s just me. Don’t worry, if I had something to talk to you, I’d talk to you. No. do not move away from me either,” asked the actress.
“No, never! Are you crazy? Never. It’s fine,” Bil replied, backing away.
Aline continued drying her hair and crying, alone.
