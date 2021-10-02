Alinne Prado reveals that she was sexually abused at age 13

Presenter of “TV Fama”, Alinne Prado made a heavy revelation this Friday (1st). The journalist said she was abused at the age of 13 by her first boyfriend, a criminal who lived in Morro do Dendê, on Ilha do Governador, in Rio de Janeiro.

“My first sexual relationship was without my consent. It’s the first time I’m talking about it. My first boyfriend was the first man who looked at me. I was a girl, and he was a 27-year-old guy, manager of a smokehouse. I suffered all kinds of abuse from him, I was sexually abused. And I only understood this a long time later, because I thought it was normal”, he began.

“Within each community there is a law, they work in different ways. When my father went to seek satisfaction, trying to understand what had happened, he was threatened with death. It was very hard for me and my family too,” explained Alinne. “It was a family structure that gave me a lot of foundation to get out. This family structure is spiritual,” added the journalist to Daniela Albuquerque.

“I don’t have a religion, but at the time I sought this very strong spirituality within the evangelical church, which is the salvation of many people within the communities. There I was looking for and getting more strength to go out and overcome. And I did.”

Finally, Alinne said the man who abused her, her first boyfriend, is dead. “I went to cover and learned that they found a body on Ilha do Governador, at the entrance to a community, but it wasn’t the one I used to live. When I was going to take the story and I found out the name, it was this person that years ago I had related. I came back, I didn’t even want to go, I didn’t see [o corpo]. I didn’t even feel angry, I didn’t feel anything, just a lot of pity. Too bad I went so early.”

