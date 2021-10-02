Americana finds 4.36-carat yellow diamond in US state park; see PHOTOS | World

Noreen Wredberg , a California retiree found a 4.36-carat yellow diamond stone in an Arkansas state park, the US National Parks Administration said. (see picture above) .

Carat is a unit of measurement used to weigh gemstones – unlike gold, where carat is used to describe the purity of the metal. Each carat is equivalent to 200 milligrams of material, which means that the gemstone found by it weighs about 0.9 grams.

According to reserve administrators, this was the largest gemstone found in the State Park. Crater of Diamonds in over a year. Wredberg said the gem will be a gift for her traveling companion, the husband she was with at the time of discovery.

Retired shows yellow diamond found in US park in photo of September 23, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Arkansas State Parks

The State Park Crater of Diamonds – which literally means diamond crater in Portuguese – it is a well known tourist destination in the region for these “surprises”.

Visitors are allowed to take home the gems found during the tour, which undergo an inspection by the park administration that attests to the value of the pieces.

Stacy Hurs of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said in a statement that the Crater of Diamonds “is an open mine.”

“It’s a unique experience and visitors create memories for a lifetime, whether they find a diamond or not,” said the administrator. “But of course finding makes the experience better!”

Noreen Wredberg of California was visiting Arkansas State Park with her husband in September 2021 when she found the gem — Photo: Reproduction/Arkansas State Parks

Wredberg arrived at the park on September 23, and has already started scouring the area for precious stones – but it was on a tip from her husband that they were able to find the yellow diamond.

“It was cold and still kind of dark in the morning,” Michael told the state park website. “So I told Noreen that we had to go get it in a more open, sunny area to keep warm.”

And that was lucky, says the couple. About 40 minutes of searching was enough for her to find the gem – glowing – on top of the grass.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond, but it was shiny and clean so I took it,” said the retiree.

Yellow Diamond Gem Found in US State Park by a Retiree — Photo: Reproduction/Arkansas State Parks

Wredberg’s husband took the stone to park administration, where an expert is on call to identify and certify the discovered carats.

After carefully examining the material, park superintendent Caleb Howell says he told the couple that they had found a “very large” yellow diamond.

“When I saw it under the microscope, I thought, ‘Wow, what a beautiful shape and colour,'” said the expert. “Mrs. Wredberg’s diamond weighs more than 4 carats and is the size of a jujube.”

The park’s official guide, Waymon Cox, told the park’s website that many of the biggest diamonds in the Crater of Diamonds are in plain sight on the surface.

“We dig the search area periodically, so we can soften the soil and promote natural erosion,” explained Cox. easy to find even from afar.”