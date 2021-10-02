Ana Furtado remembers fighting cancer in “É de Casa”

The presenter Ana Furtado, 47 years old, was moved during the beginning of “É de Casa” today, when she recalls the period in which she battled breast cancer in 2018.

“I went through this process of rediscovery and rebirth. Beauty is in all of us regardless of how we are”, commented Ana during a report about hair loss in relation to the treatment of the disease.

The presenter took the opportunity to celebrate “October Rosa” and remind the audience of the importance of routine exams.

“I discovered a tumor in the mine breast left. Never I thought I could happen with me, I found out through a routine exam,” began Ana. “Detection and diagnosis precocious save lives, saved mine”.

If I’m here alive today, talking to you, it’s because this warning reached me. If this message saves the life of at least one woman, it will have been worth it.”

Ana Furtado also launched an alert to men, who are in the minority affected by the disease, to undergo tests and also to be beside the women they know who are facing the treatment process.

“Every day I meet women who have been abandoned by their partner,” said Ana.

“I came in pink because this color symbolizes this campaign, which is so important to share with men and women,” he declared.

Ana Furtado announced that she was cured at the end of 2018.

At dawn, director Boninho, husband of the presenter, used his Instagram to remember Ana’s fight against the disease.