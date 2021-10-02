“Anal Restlessness Syndrome” is one of the side effects of Covid-19 | Health

reproduction covid

Some of the side effects associated with covid-19 are already known, but the most bizarre of them was discovered and published in the scientific journal BMC Infectious Diseases.

Researchers at the Hospital of the Medical University of Tokyo, Japan, revealed that a patient developed the “anal restlessness syndrome”, a problem that makes the person feel the need to stay active to alleviate the “restlessness” in the anus.

According to the British tabloid The Sun, a 77-year-old Japanese is the first to have the disease clinically recorded. He, who did not have his identity revealed, was treated at the university hospital in the Japanese capital with mild symptoms from Covid. However, later on, he suffered from insomnia and anxiety.

“Several weeks after discharge, he gradually began to experience deep and unsettling anal discomfort. Before having covid-19, he never experienced restlessness and discomfort in the anus”, say the scientists in the study, cited by the newspaper.

According to the doctors, the symptoms were located about 10 cm above the perineum (the area between the genitals and the anus) and the pain worsened when the Japanese boy was at rest. On the face of it, he was almost forced to move constantly. “Exercises like walking or running relieved symptoms, while resting made them worse,” the article said.

According to the study, anal syndrome would be a variant of the so-called restless legs syndrome, already detected in patients recovered from the coronavirus and which makes the person feel the need to move their legs due to a failure in the nervous system.

“Since the patient has never experienced anal restlessness and discomfort before having covid-19 and the problem arose after the coronavirus, we consider that this symptom of anal restlessness arose as a covid-related syndrome. The virus can reach the central nervous system via several potential routes,” they write.

The Japanese man was fully cured after 10 months of treatment with the same remedies indicated for restless legs syndrome.