Analysis: Biden loses support in key Democratic grassroots areas such as women and Latinos

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have dropped considerably in key Democratic areas in recent months, affecting or even reversing decades-old patterns in public opinion.

The question still to be answered is whether this drop is a momentary one — the result of a string of negative headlines — or a warning sign of even deeper dissatisfaction among voters voting for the Democrats.

A large number of voters — women, young people, blacks and Latinos — look down on Biden’s performance, according to polls since the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, even though the president has maintained support among white voters with university degree and seniors.

Variations can be temporary. Perhaps passing some measures now stalled in Congress will be enough to restore his reputation among Democrats. But for now, the differences in opinion between men and women, young and old, Hispanics and non-Hispanics, and even between blacks and whites are small. This pattern runs counter to a historic trend by Democrats to do better among women and younger people.

There are some clues that help analysts understand these sudden changes in Biden’s approval in traditionally Democratic areas. But the change of course can be interpreted in two ways, each with different political consequences for next year’s legislative elections.

The best argument in favor of the Democrats is that this move is just an unusual response to an otherwise unusual largely unfavorable news environment, with widespread dissatisfaction with Biden related to the chaos in Afghanistan and the advance of the delta variant of the new coronaviruses affecting different areas of Democratic support.

But Biden’s weakness can also be interpreted as the continuation of a series of electoral trends that surprised and disappointed Democrats in November. Biden was unexpectedly bad among many of the groups where he has now lost support. This raises an even more alarming possibility for Democrats, in which recent events have served to show an even broader problem: they are losing support among constituencies considered “safe”.

A smaller gender gap

Support for Biden dropped more among women than among other demographic groups. Forty-eight percent of voters support the president’s performance, according to polls since the fall of Kabul, down nearly 10 percentage points from similar polls taken weeks earlier.

The president maintained support among the men: among them, the rates had a small drop, from 45% to 42%. Even though women are more likely to support Biden, the gender gap in political views has halved, from 12 percentage points in July to 6 percentage points today.

Generation gap, now reversed

For nearly 20 years, Democrats have performed better among younger voters than among older ones. The pattern was maintained in the 2020 presidential election, with Biden receiving 60% of the vote from voters under 35 but only 48% among those over 65.

The same cannot be said of Biden today.

Support for the president has dropped to around 45% among those aged 18 to 34, while his numbers among the elderly remain at around 48%, eliminating and even reversing the generational gap seen in recent elections.

To make matters worse, that gap had already been reversed in July, suggesting that Biden’s problems among younger people go beyond just a series of bad news.

A Fall Among Black Voters

If all the polls were put side by side, you could see that Biden didn’t necessarily lose more support among blacks and Hispanics than he did among whites. But there is real, albeit inconclusive, evidence of a further decline in their standing, especially among blacks.

Polls by the Pew Research Center, Quinnipiac University and Morning Consult consultancy have shown Biden’s approval to be between 70 and 60 percent among black voters, a very poor performance for any Democrat. The Pew and Morning Consult polls draw particular attention, as they have a large number of black respondents. The gap between white and black political positions has halved to about 30 percentage points, well below the 50 percentage points seen in recent presidential elections.

But polls generally still fail to consistently show a sharp drop in Biden’s support among black voters, with some polling Biden with a much higher turnout rate and closer to historical trends.

It’s not clear why Biden’s popularity would fall so low among blacks. A response to the rules to enforce mass vaccination could offer an explanation, supported by the further drop in support among unvaccinated black voters.

The polls came before the failure of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans to reform police forces, and before the heated reactions to the treatment of Haitian refugees on the border with Mexico.

At the same time, polls show that support for Biden among Latino voters is close to or even below 50%. A Quinnipiac survey in Texas showed that, in this demographic in the state, the rate was around 30%. That’s not what Democrats want to see after a disappointing performance by this tier of electorate in last November’s race.