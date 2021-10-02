Analyst agrees to close Bitcoin for 2 consecutive months and says that October’s target is US$ 63,000

Bitcoin (BTC) was focused on holding $44,000 as of Oct. 1, as the close of the month provoked a belated show of strength.

The monthly closing of the BTC corresponds to the PlanB forecast

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked the BTC/USD as it returned to the $44,000 mark on Thursday, testing lower levels before rising further.

While it still doesn’t face the resistance of $45,000 or more, Bitcoin did not disappoint with its month-end performance, almost exactly matching the predictions of stock-to-flow model maker PlanB for the second month in a row.

With $63,000 now projected for October, expectations are high for Bitcoin to make up for lost ground in the fourth quarter.

“September was bad. October is great. November is great. December is great”, summarized Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, telling Twitter followers to “buy low-end ap*”.

Van de Poppe highlighted historic performance over several months each year, something Cointelegraph noted earlier, but considered September as “boring” 30 days.

Others, however, were more cautious. In its latest market update, cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital said it would remain cautious in its approach to the market as a whole.

“Overall, we struggled to find any directional conviction amid adverse macro and market winds. Our strategy in the fourth quarter is to remain neutral and agile”, summarized the executives.

Macro factors at play were China’s reiteration of its crackdown on encryption and two US issues: legislation and the potential approval of an exchange-traded Bitcoin (ETF) fund.

On Friday, the vote on the government’s infrastructure project, originally scheduled to take place on Monday, was again postponed after a stoppage later in the month was avoided in a separate vote.

Ether returns to $3,000

Altcoins, meanwhile, saw another 24 hours of modest moves, again led by Binance Coin (BNB) with daily gains of 6%.

All of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were in the green at the time of this writing, however, marking a renewed contrast to recent action.

Ether (ETH), the highest altcoin, traded above $3,000 with returns of 3%.

