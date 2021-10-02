Analyst indicates cryptocurrency that rose 80% and points out that ‘high flag’ marks the end of the fall in the price of Bitcoin

After some turbulent weeks, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) surprised the market and rose to more than US$48,000, with the top 20 cryptocurrencies almost all registering important valuations.

According to Ulrik K.Lykke, founder of ARK36, the rally was rocked by a week that brought positive news to the market as SEC President Gary Gensler excited about the idea of ​​a Bitcoin ETF ETF and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, explicitly stating that the US has no intention of banning cryptocurrencies.

Martha Reyes, head of research at BEQUANT, pointed out that the voracious appetites of bears created the basis for the high note as the bulls were able to rest and gain new breath for October.

“Negative financing rates and high demand for put options meant that any good news would more easily drive the market higher. Yesterday, Powell gave the market that same opportunity with his statement “I spoke badly” in relation to an earlier comment saying that CBDCs would replace cryptocurrencies,” he pointed out.

In the same vein, Ruud Feltkamp, ​​​​CEO of Cryptohopper, highlighted that October may seeer Bitcoin surpasses its historic mark and rises above US$ 64 thousand.

“Bitcoin has historically performed well in October and poorly in September. At Cryptohopper, we are preparing for the large influx of merchants due to the bull market we expect. My prediction is that we will see a new ATH this month, or at least close to the current ATH. After that, we entered the final phase of this bull cycle,” he said.

trend is high

Transfero, issuer of stablecoin BRZ, shared with the Cointelegraph an exclusive analysis of the moment and in which it highlighted that since mid-June, bitcoin had been showing an upward trend in the short term; however, after overcoming the resistance of US$51,200, there was a correction.

Thus, in the assessment of the Transfero team, this was due to the sell off of miners and, later, to the crisis of the giant Evergrande in China, which affected all markets, both crypto and traditional.

“This decline, with decreasing volume, can characterize a short-term bearish movement only as a correction, not a reversal of the trend”, punctuated the experts, mentioning that the fall gave rise to a continuity graph pattern called the “Banner Flag ”.

A flag can be used as an input pattern for the continuation of an established trend. The price is contained by two parallel trendlines that approach and lean against the mast.

In technical analysis, a break of this bullish flag indicates the end of the correction and the continuation of the medium/long-term macro trend, targeting the projected size of the first bullish cross.

“As we can see in the chart, the breakout occurred with volume, quickly reaching the range of US$ 47,000. A possible projection target would be to reach the ATH again, but to do so, it would have to go through some well-established resistance, such as US$ 51,200”, explained the Transfero team.

In addition to the breakout of the bullish flag with volume, the bullish movement can also be confirmed by the increased interest in Call options.

This week, the Fear & Greed Index reached its lowest index for the month, suggesting investors’ fears about the current market situation, but also exposing a good buying opportunity.

DYDX was the highlight of the week

Amid news of China’s recent ban on cryptocurrency transactions, DYDX benefited and hit a high of $27.75.

According to Transfero, due to Chinese government restrictions, many companies in the country’s crypto sector, including centralized exchanges, had to limit their services to the Chinese. With that, this public was forced to look for new alternatives in the market, such as DYDX.

The company points out that DYDX is a decentralized exchange rate protocol (DEX) for loans, financing and margin/leverage negotiations. As it is a decentralized Exchange, it does not take custody of users’ assets and executes the negotiations through smart contracts over the Ethereum network.

“Even though the market is not reacting very positively to this intervention in China, the DYDX token had a strong appreciation of almost 80% this week,” says the company, pointing to the cryptoactive as the main highlight of the market in recent days.

READ MORE