André asks to leave the club after 20 games and two goals

André is out of Sport. Amidst the crisis in Ilha do Retiro, the 31-year-old forward asked to leave the club last night (30) and is no longer part of the rosé squad. He had a contract until the end of the Northeast Cup next year.

The information was initially disclosed by reporter Antônio Gabriel, from Rádio Jornal, and confirmed by UOL Sport.

According to the report, the board of Sport – which was reformulated after the departure of several directors earlier this week – meets with André and his representatives to reach an amicable agreement with the player, in order to avoid major problems in court.

André has salaries in arrears for the club, which is trying to renegotiate the deal made earlier to reduce the striker’s salary by 30% by the end of the season.

André leaves about ten days after the departure of another important name on the team: Thiago Neves, who anticipated the termination of the contract that would go on until the end of the year.

Hired in May after a trip to Turkey, André leaves Ilha do Retiro with 20 matches and just two goals in this third trip. He had already defended Rubro-negro in 2015 and between 2017 and 2018.

crisis only increases

The last few days have been a nightmare for Sport, starting with the non-registration of four newly hired reinforcements for the sequence of the Brazilian Championship. The serious error resulted in the departure of the vice president of football, Nelo Campos, and the entire football board. Today, who commands the football is the president Leonardo Lopes and the vice, Yuri Romão.

Then came the news that Sport should lose points in the Brazilian Championship due to an irregularity in the use of defender Pedro Henrique. The club, which is in the vice-lantern of the table, can be punished with the withdrawal of up to 14 points.