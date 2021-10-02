Another private hospital closes covid wing in Ribeirão Preto

This week, Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto deactivated the covid wing intended for patients infected by the new coronavirus.

According to the hospital, the action was possible due to the drop seen in the numbers of contamination and hospitalizations of patients victims of the disease. (watch the video above)

From now on, environments created for hospitalizations and the ICU should be used for other procedures. The hospital reported that, at the height of the pandemic, 26 ICU beds and another 40 for hospitalization on the floors were all occupied.

The hospital unit registered 1,544 admissions of patients with covid since the beginning of the pandemic. “Beds were gradually reduced and for more than two weeks we have not had any hospitalization. Closing covid beds represents a new beginning. A victory for all professionals who have given themselves in the fight against the unknown,” said intensive care physician Gil Cezar Alkmim Teixeira, coordinator of the adult ICU at Hospital Unimed.

The president of Unimed Ribeirão Preto, Gustavo Ribeiro de Oliveira, highlighted that the deactivation of specific wards for covid was strategic and allows the extension to other services.

“The pandemic brought us learning and the search for quick and assertive solutions all the time. We live in a period of constant change and this ended up maturing our teams”, he pointed out.

Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto deactivates covid wing (Image: Disclosure)

More than 100 thousand assistances

During 18 months, 101,433 cases of covid were treated in all Unimed Ribeirão Preto units.

The general director and CEO of Unimed Ribeirão Preto, Julio Cesar Paim, stated that the vigilance and protocols necessary to keep the situation under control are still high.

Despite the closing of the covid ward at the hospital, the medical cooperative maintains a 24-hour Coronavirus Care Center (CAC) and telemedicine services. The CAC is located at Avenida Nove de Julho, 222.

Assistance for children continues in the 24-hour on-call at Hospital São Paulo, at 1,600 Visconde de Inhaúma street.

Covid admissions, when necessary, will be performed only at Hospital São Paulo.

People who show symptoms of the disease can also be seen throughout the Unimed Ribeirão Preto network.