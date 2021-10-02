ANS says Prevent Senior is required to support 540,000 people | Coronavirus

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) informed, in a message sent to the beneficiaries of Prevent Senior this Friday (1), that the health plan is required to maintain the assistance of 540 thousand people who have the service.

In addition, the regulator says it has instituted two “investigation processes” and has already taken steps against the company. ‘Analysis is ongoing and necessary to support decisions’, informed the ANS.

“Prevent Senior has an obligation to maintain assistance to its more than 540,000 beneficiaries – with quality and in a timely manner,” said ANS, in a statement.

The regulator also informed that “it monitors (…) the sector of private health care plans”, “is taking all possible measures” and that it “has no competence to regulate the activity of professionals and health establishments”. Read the note at the end of the article in full.

This Tuesday (28), the ANS fined Prevent Senior after finding “infringement signs” for “failing to communicate to beneficiaries the information established by law”. On that date, the company was given a period of 10 days to manifest itself.

According to the regulatory body, after investigating complaints against Prevent Senior, “elements that contradict the initial version presented were verified”. ANS also informs that “it continues with the analysis of documents (…) regarding the complaints about the restriction of the exercise of medical activity”.

Infraction notice is the record of a violation of the law. In a direct comparison, it is the form where the guard records data on who broke the red light. The paper becomes a document that will give rise to a process, a judgment of the penalties if the legal infraction is confirmed.

The company is investigated by the Covid Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Senate for unethical and unscientific conduct in the pandemic. Allegations of alteration of medical records to make up deaths by Covid-19, carrying out research without patient consent and also distributing the so-called “early treatment”, with medicines ineffective against the disease, weigh on her. Only vaccines and the use of masks are proven effective means against Covid.

In addition to the CPI and ANS, investigations were also opened by the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo (Cremesp) and by the State’s Public Ministry.

The company said, in a statement, that “it denies and repudiates the lying accusations anonymously brought to Covid’s CPI and to the press” and claims to have never hidden or underreported deaths. It also says that “has always acted within ethical and legal parameters”.

Regarding the testimony of attorney Bruna Morato this Tuesday to the commission, the operator said that “the same content of these charges was brought to the company, before the CPI, by attorney Bruna Mendes dos Santos Morato, who asked for the amount of R$ 3 .5 million so as not to charge Prevent”.

“Throughout the epidemic, Prevent applied about 500,000 tests in which it found the contagion of 56,000 patients. Of that number, 7% resulted in deaths. All cases were rigorously reported. Prevent Senior has always respected the autonomy of doctors”, says the note.

And he concludes: “This index of 93% of lives saved, in the average age group of 68 years of age, is demonstrably higher than that registered in hospitals in the public and private networks. It is no coincidence that Prevent Senior’s customer trust and approval rating is over 90%”.

Prevent Senior: as an investigated health plan it grew as the ‘only alternative’ for the elderly

Fearing to lose the agreement, beneficiaries of Prevent Senior make a statement: ‘don’t forget us’

The executive director of the health plan, Pedro Batista Júnior, was heard at the CPI on the 22nd and said that it was the patients who started to demand the prescription of chloroquine, but confirmed that the operator had advised doctors to change it after a few weeks of hospitalization. , the diagnostic code (CID) of patients who were admitted with Covid-19.

At the same time, the headquarters of the health plan operators Hapvida, in Fortaleza (CE), and the São Francisco Group, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), were the targets of ANS’ diligence after accusations involving the application of the so-called “Covid kit”, with remedies that have no proven efficacy in treating the disease.

The agency informed that members of the Supervisory Board were at the units on Monday (27) to ask for clarification and collected documents.

By phone, Hapvida confirmed to the g1 the carrying out of the diligences, but said that there was no collection of documents by the ANS. In a statement, the company informed that three agency employees were at the company and that they requested information that must be presented within the stipulated period.

“The company will present the requested data and is certain that the doubts will be fully clarified.”

In Ribeirão Preto, Hapvida’s operation is carried out by the São Francisco Group, which was acquired in 2019 by the Ceará health company. According to ANS, the investigation process was opened after complaints made by service providers.

The agency says it was charged that San Francisco doctors were prevented from making treatment decisions for patients and were also required to prescribe a so-called “Covid kit.”

Note from ANS sent this Friday

Message from ANS to Prevent Senior beneficiaries

Regulator is carrying out a rigorous and careful investigation. Operator must maintain assistance to beneficiaries

Aware of the concern of society, especially the beneficiaries of the Prevent Senior operator, with the information disclosed by the CPI of Covid-19 and widely reported by the press, the National Supplementary Health Agency hereby announces that:

1. ANS permanently monitors the sector of private health care plans. This monitoring is done in different ways, mainly through the analysis of data periodically received from operators and complaints registered by consumers and health service providers in the Agency’s service channels;

2.ANS is taking all possible measures to investigate the evidence of violations of the supplementary health legislation and is working for a quick return to society within its attributions. It is important to clarify that not all issues raised are under the regulation that is the responsibility of ANS;

3.The ANS is responsible for regulating health plan operators and benefit administrators and for the relationship between operators and health service providers – professionals and establishments such as hospitals, clinics and laboratories. ANS is not competent to regulate the activity of professionals and health establishments;

4. ANS started its actions as soon as it became aware of the complaints against Prevent Senior. As soon as the allegations of interference by the operator in the work of physicians and the operator’s failure to communicate about the use of medicines were disclosed, ANS initiated investigation processes (respectively on 8/09 and on 20/09) and carried out investigations in loco and telephones; requested information from the operator; sent letters to doctors and former doctors; and held a face-to-face meeting with representatives of the operator. The analysis of information is ongoing and is necessary to support decisions on measures that may be taken by ANS.

5.Prevent Senior is obliged to maintain assistance to its more than 540 thousand beneficiaries – with quality and in a timely manner.

6. ANS is giving transparency to its performance, disclosing what has been done. And it will continue to act that way until the end of the polls.

