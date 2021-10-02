‘Anti-feminist’ vandals deface images of women in Israel | World

Images of the face of Holocaust activist and survivor Peggy Parnass have been placed in the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, and vandalized five times.

Parnass’ photos were posted on the walls in the region as part of an exhibition that began in April. Vandals (probably ultra-Orthodox extremists) spray-painted their eyes and mouth.

The graffiti was cleaned up every time. For many Israelis, however, the short-term solution has highlighted a familiar pattern that is all the more painful because the destruction does not come from enemies beyond Israel’s borders, but from within.

“It’s not anti-Semitic,” said Jim Hollander, curator of The Lonka Project art installation in Safra Square. “This is anti-feminist.”

Despite its modernity, military firepower and high-tech know-how, Israel has for decades been unable to prevent images of women from being defaced in some public spaces. Over the past 20 years, billboards featuring women – including football players, musicians and girls – have been defaced and torn down by religious extremists in Jerusalem and other cities with large ultra-Orthodox populations.

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel was deleted from a 2015 photograph of world leaders in Paris published by an ultra-Orthodox newspaper.

“This is not Kabul, this is Jerusalem,” said Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, a deputy mayor of Jerusalem. “This is a campaign organized by radicals to take women out of the public space, which belongs to all of us”.

The double photo of Parnass, 94, who lives in Germany, is posted on an outside wall of the Jerusalem City Hall complex.

Hollander said he specifically chose it from dozens of others posted around the complex to hang on the marquee because it projects vitality, perseverance and survival in one of Israel’s most famous areas. Its central location makes it visible to thousands of people every day.

Vandalism is widely attributed to a small number of members of the ultra-Orthodox island community, which emphasizes modesty among women and traditionally exerts a disproportionate influence on Israeli politics. The photo was posted on the side of a street that borders an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood and is a popular gateway to the Old Town’s Wailing Wall, the holiest Jewish prayer site.

The ultra-Orthodox Jews represent about 12.6% of the population of Israel of 9.3 million. The population of this community is growing faster than that of other Israeli Jews and Arabs, according to the Israel Institute of Democracy, a non-partisan study center in Jerusalem. Most of the Jewish community in Jerusalem is ultra-Orthodox, the institute said.

There is a difference, warned one expert, between more pragmatic ultra-Orthodox Judaism and vandals defacing women’s photos.

“In general, they know that the outside world is working differently,” said Gilad Malach, who heads the Israel Institute of Democracy’s ultra-Orthodox program. “And they know that in some situations they need to cooperate with that.”

In the mainstream Orthodox community, some women began to resist on social media.

“Men are not in charge there,” said Kerry Bar-Cohn, 48, an orthodox chiropractor and performer who a few years ago began posting videos of herself singing children’s songs on YouTube. She recently tried to run an ad in a local circular with her photo, but it was turned down.

“It’s direct discrimination,” said Bar-Cohn, wife of a rabbi and mother of four. “I was thinking about suing them, but #1, who has time? And #2, you don’t want to be that person. ”

Defenders say that erasing women carries terrible social risks.

“You don’t see women, you don’t hear their needs and their needs aren’t met,” said Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, 46.

Keats Jaskoll recently launched the Jewish Life Photo Bank, a collection of what she calls “positive” images of Orthodox women for the organization Chochmat Nashim. The idea is to sell images of women that are acceptable to the orthodox public and better understood by the general public.

None of these initiatives stopped the constant wave of vandalism.

The Israel Religious Action Center, which is linked to Judaism’s liberal reform movement, has tracked vandalism and other attacks on women’s images for five years and has filed a court petition to force the city of Jerusalem to crack down.

Over time, the municipality has responded by saying it is engaged in the “massive, effective and focused enforcement” of the city’s anti-vandalism statutes, but has recognized the difficulty in collecting testimony and prosecuting suspects.