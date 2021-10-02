approved division of the German automaker

With a view to increasing market value, Daimler shareholders approved the separation of the truck and bus divisions from luxury cars. The vote had 99.9% in favor of separation, which in practice makes the companies Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz separate companies, such as Volvo Cars and Volvo Trucks, for example.

At the shareholders’ meeting, Daimler Trucks CEO Martin Daum said: “Until now, we have had to orient ourselves to the route taken by our car colleagues. In the future, we can plan our own route and choose the ideal path for us”.

The separation is aimed at a quick response from the truck division to market changes, as well as independence to apply its resources to a more efficient and profitable product range. Rival Volkswagen, for example, did the same with Traton, created to unite the MAN, VWCO and Scania brands, in addition to having merged with Navistar International.

In the case of luxury cars, vans and light commercials outside the truck line will remain under the Mercedes-Benz Group. Thus, the production of vans like Sprinter should focus on an internal division of light commercials to be created within the “New Mercedes”.

As for trucks and buses, in the future there will probably not be a direct management relationship with Mercedes-Benz, if it decides once again to produce luxury cars here. Another important point is that the status quo of the range of trucks and buses will not change in terms of brand.

Like Volvo, trucks and buses are expected to retain the three-pointed star and the Mercedes-Benz name. This helps to maintain the brand identity and strengthen both, indicating to customers that there will be no losses, only gains going forward. Daimler Trucks is expected to have a good increase in market value from the first quarter of 2022, listing its own shares on the stock exchanges.

[Fonte: Auto News Europe]