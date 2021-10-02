Argentina reopens the border for Brazilians, but flights are few; understand rules for traveling | Tourism and Travel

Argentina reopened this Friday (1st) the border with neighboring countries after almost 1 year of restriction due to the pandemic, but still with few flights for Brazilians.

Only from November 1st, entry will be allowed for all foreigners, without exception. The expectation is that only then will the flight frequencies be expanded.

For a while, only vaccinated visitors from Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Chile can enter the country. And visitors will have to respect some requirements:

present proof of complete vaccination at least 14 days after the second dose, regardless of the brand of vaccine.

present an RT-PCR test performed up to 72 hours before travel and an antigen test at the point of entry into the country. Between the 5th and 7th day after arrival in Argentina, you will have to submit a new PCR test.

those who do not have the complete vaccination schedule, including minors, will be isolated in a mandatory quarantine, in addition to having to carry out all the tests mentioned.

exams will no longer be mandatory when Argentina reaches 50% of the vaccinated population. Currently, the country has 44.8% of the population with both doses.

The same requirements are made for crossing the land border.

According to a report by the RFI agency, airlines still do not have enough time in advance to schedule and market flights.

Of those that currently have flights between Brazil and Argentina, Aerolíneas Argentinas obtained authorization for two weekly flights between Buenos Aires and São Paulo until October 15th. Authorization was requested for three weekly flights to Rio de Janeiro in November and four in December.

Latam was only authorized to carry out five flights on the 1st, 3rd, 8th, 10th and 15th of October between São Paulo and Buenos Aires. Turkish Airlines will only fly on October 5th and 12th between Buenos Aires and São Paulo.