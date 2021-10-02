Arroba do boi in MS drops from R$315 to R$275 and ranchers no longer…

China buys 34% of the beef exported by the state and without demand, slaughterhouses are on collective vacation or partially working

podcast Arroba do boi in MS plummets from R$315 to R$275 and ranchers are no longer able to close the accounts

Cattle farmers in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul are not able to close the accounts as production costs are high, while arroba prices are retreating. The price of bovine arroba fell and went from R$315.00/@ at the beginning of September to R$275.00/@ in the state.

According to the Director of Famasul, Frederico Stella, the drop in price is a reflection of China’s embargo on beef. “Our biggest buyer is outside purchases and this is reflecting on the market and here in the state, one third of exports go to China,” he commented.

Domestic consumption of beef dropped 12% from January to August 2021, compared to the same period last year. “It was a significant drop and we attribute this drop to the undercapitalized population and high meat prices, but we had a 6% increase in exports. This was leaving the market balanced and now it messed up the market with the exit of China,” he said.

Large industries are working with an average of slaughter scales around 10 working days, while small industries are with schedules for a week. “They reduced the volume of animals slaughtered and extended the slaughter schedules, but the way is to wait for the resumption of exports to China,” he informed