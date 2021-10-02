Arthur Cabral is selected for the Brazilian team

Arthur Cabral, forward for Basel-SUI, was called up this Friday (1) by coach Tite for the next triple round of matches valid for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. shock”. So he defined the moment in a quick contact with the CBF website.

“I was at home and around nine o’clock an unknown number from Rio de Janeiro called me. I usually don’t answer, but today I answered and it was Juninho (Paulista, coordinator of the Brazilian team). I even remember the part where he performed. , I went into shock. Then I don’t remember anything else,” said the attacker.

This is Arthur Cabral’s first call to the Brazilian Main Team. He will be the replacement for Matheus Cunha, recalled due to injury.

Arthur had already been called up to defend the Olympic team in two preparatory games, in 2019, the same year he moved to Basel, Switzerland. In the current season, there are already 20 goals in 16 games played.

“I am a player who has evolved a lot tactically since I arrived at Basel. I believe I can adapt to the team’s style of play. I like to be among the defenders, but I also have the quality to play outside the area,” declared Arthur, who has Ronaldo Phenomenon as a reference and promised good performance in the trot:

“I’m already going to start thinking about a song. I imagined this day a lot and I promise not to be ugly. I’ll choose a cool song and sing it to everyone”.

Before the presentation and the prank call with his new teammates, Arthur will still have a game for his team on Sunday (3rd).

“The two days until I perform will go by very slowly, but I have to keep my head focused. Sunday we have a very important game and after that, then, I will dive headfirst into this opportunity,” he concluded.