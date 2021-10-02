As a police officer planned the rape and murder of a young man in a crime that shocked UK

1 hour ago

Credit, Everard family Photo caption, Sarah Everard’s body was found hiding in the forest

He had already admitted to the kidnapping, rape and murder of the young woman when he appeared in court several months ago.

But it was only during his sentence that all the details of his crime were revealed to the public.

Sarah was returning from a friend’s house in Clapham, a middle-class neighborhood in south London, around 9:30 pm (5:30 pm GMT) on March 3, when she was kidnapped.

The choice of victim was random, but the attack was planned.

In announcing the verdict, Judge Adrian Sulford said there had been “significant planning and forethought” on Couzens’ part.

The police officer had “long-planned a violent sexual assault on a victim yet to be selected,” which he intended to coerce into his custody, the judge added.

Couzens spent at least a month traveling from Deal, in the county of Kent, where he lived to London, to research the best way to commit his crimes.

Several days before the attack, he rented a car, which he would use for the kidnapping, as well as a roll of carpet tape advertised on e-commerce multinational Amazon.

After finishing a 12-hour shift at the US embassy that morning, Couzens, who was part of the police unit protecting lawmakers and diplomats, “hunted” a lonely young woman to kidnap and rape, the prosecution said.

During the hearing, it was revealed how Couzens used the knowledge he gained working on covid patrols in January and his police badge to deceive his victim under the guise of false arrest for violating coronavirus rules.

The 48-year-old police officer, who has been in the profession since 2002, handcuffed Sarah before putting her in the car and driving away.

The kidnapping was witnessed by a couple passing by in their car — but they believed they saw an undercover police officer making a legitimate arrest, so they didn’t intervene.

The entire kidnapping took less than five minutes.

Credit, London Metropolitan Police Photo caption, Security camera footage displayed during the trial shows Couzens and Sarah standing next to a vehicle on Poynders Road in Clapham

Couzens then drove to Dover in Kent, where he transferred Sarah to her own car, before traveling to a remote rural area nearby.

It was there that he raped and murdered his victim — strangling her with his police belt.

At 2:31 am, Couzens had left the scene and security camera footage caught him at a gas station buying drinks.

He visited the place where he deposited Sarah’s body twice, leaving just before dawn.

The next day, as the search for her increased, Couzens bought gasoline, which he used to burn her body inside a refrigerator.

He also bought two bags of green rubble, which he used to dump the remains into a lake near a piece of land he owned in a forested area.

A week after his disappearance, Everard’s body was found in a creek a few yards from Couzens’ property.

Meanwhile, Couzens returned to normal life, performing everyday activities like calling the vet.

Days later, he even took his wife and two children on a family trip to the forest where he had burned his victim’s body.

However, on March 8, the day he was due to return to work, he informed that he was ill.

The next day, he was arrested at his home in Deal.

In a brief conversation with the police, he told a false story about being threatened by an Eastern European criminal gang. Couzens claimed he was forced to hand them “another girl” after he hadn’t paid a prostitute a few weeks earlier.

Credit, Everard family Photo caption, Jeremy Everard asked that this photograph of his daughter be shown during the trial.

So, according to him, he kidnapped Sarah, drove her out of London, and handed her over to three men in a van on the side of a highway in Kent while she was alive and unharmed.

But after the young woman’s body was discovered in a lake just 130 meters from Couzens’ land, he was eventually charged with her kidnapping and murder.

Couzens has since been fired by the Met (metropolitan police, also known as Scotland Yard), but the corporation has been questioned why it did nothing to prevent his predatory behavior.

After Sarah’s murder, the police oversight agency announced that it was investigating alleged failures by the Met to investigate two incidents of indecency allegations linked to Couzens in February.

Credit, Chris Boucher Photo caption, Couzens owned land in Hoads Wood, where he burned Sarah’s body

The Independent Office for Police Conduct also investigates similar faults that were committed by the Kent police in an incident related to Couzens in 2015.

Couzens transferred to Met in 2018, from the Nuclear Civil Police, where he had worked since 2011.

Pressure has also been mounting for the resignation of Cressida Dick, head of the Met. She is the first woman—and the first openly homosexual person—to hold the post.

It’s not the first crisis she’s faced, however. In 2005, after the terrorist attacks in London, she was responsible for commanding the operation that resulted in the death of Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes, mistaken for one of the extremists who had participated in the attacks.

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, Sarah’s assassination by Met cop renewed pressure for resignation of police chief Cressida Dick

A subsequent trial found the Metropolitan Police guilty of putting the public at risk but exonerated Cressida. She later described the murder as “a terrible moment”.

“I think about it quite often. I wish, I wish, I wish it hadn’t happened, of course,” he said.

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, Tent was set up while police searched the forest near Great Chart, Kent

Two years later, he began working for the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command as an officer authorized to carry firearms in diplomatic facilities in central London.

In July, appearing via video link from Belmarsh’s high security prison, Couzens pleaded guilty to the murder.

On Wednesday (27/9), he appeared in court again — this time in person — for a two-day sentencing hearing.

There, Couzens met, for the first time, Sarah’s mother, father, and sister, who described to the court the torment of losing their loved one in such dire circumstances.

Sarah’s father, Jeremy, demanded that Couzens look at him while telling the killer that he could never forgive him for taking his daughter away.

Her mother, Susan, said she was “tormented” at the thought of what her “precious little girl” had endured.

Credit, London Metropolitan Police Photo caption, Wayne Couzens admitted to Sarah’s rape and murder

“I keep thinking about the sequence of events. I wonder when she realized she was in mortal danger,” she told the court.

“Burn your body was the final insult. We’ll never be able to see your sweet face again and never say goodbye.”

“Our lives will never be the same again. We were supposed to be a family of five, but now we are four. Her death has left a huge chasm in our lives that cannot be filled.”