As of Monday, people aged 60 years or more and health professionals can already receive the additional dose of the vaccine against COVID-19

The Municipal Health Department, through the Department of Health Surveillance, communicates that as of this Monday (10/04), people aged 60 years or more and health professionals are already entitled to receive the additional dose (third dose) of the COVID-19 vaccine. The only requirement is that they have already received the second dose 6 months ago.

São Carlos is still vaccinating people aged 12 or over and applying the second dose of all immunizing agents, in addition to the third dose, called the booster dose, also in immunosuppressed patients. The immunizing Pfizer continues to be anticipated. Those who have already received the first dose of the immunizing agent must calculate 28 days before the date registered in the vaccination card to anticipate the second dose.

From Monday to Friday, the Health Department offers 6 vaccination posts, 3 with appointment and 3 without appointment. The Cidade Aracy’s Basic Health Unit (UBS) is available with electronic scheduling, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, and FESC’s mobile stations with drive-thru system, in Vila Nery and Shopping Iguatemi, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. To get vaccinated in these places, it is necessary to make an electronic appointment on the website of the Municipality of São Carlos at http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/fila.

Without an appointment, it is possible to be immunized at the Gym Milton Olaio Filho, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm; at the Pró-Memória Foundation, located at the Railway Station, at Praça Antônio Prado, downtown, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm or at the São Nicolau de Flue Parish, located at Rua Dr. Pedro Raimundo, nº 80, in Vila Carmem, with Mondays , Wednesdays and Fridays the hours are from 8am to 5pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays have extended hours, from 10am to 7pm.

Those who are going to receive the second dose or the booster dose do not need to register again in Vacina Já, they just need to show up with their vaccination card and personal document with photo and CPF.

To make the first dose, it is necessary to register at www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br and fill in the data. Proof of address is required.

Unaccompanied minors must present the consent form completed and signed together with a personal document from the legal guardian who signed the Term. Adolescents accompanied by the guardian must carry the completed form and personal documents of both with photo and CPF. The assent term is available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TermoAssentimento-12a17anos.pdf.

