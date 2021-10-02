At least 10 states face problems updating covid-19 cases – Health

At least ten states are having trouble updating and disseminating statistics on the pandemic. Covid-19. The instability started three weeks ago, when the Ministry of Health made changes to the E-SUS Notifica platform, where positive coronavirus infection tests are recorded.

State Departments of Health informed the consortium of press vehicles, formed by state, TV Globo, g1, GloboNews, The globe, Extra, Folha de São Paulo and UOL, who had to redo the scripts that automate data consolidation each day. E-SUS Notifica is powered by municipalities and health care professionals across the country. Every day, the secretariats extract from this database a “portrait” of the pandemic in each state.

Even states that have already adapted their systems complain of slow data extraction. Others claimed that they are back to normal. some like Pernambuco, Tocantins and Goiás, reported that there was no record of significant problems. Five secretariats did not respond to the consortium’s queries.

The direct consequence of instability is the impossibility of knowing for sure whether positive covid tests are decreasing or increasing, and to what extent. And this at a time when there is concern about the spread of the delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious and has significantly worsened the crisis in other countries.

Problems reported by States do not affect statistics on deaths or vaccinations, as this information is entered by other systems.

O Ceará is one of the prime examples of the list of inconsistencies. On September 20, the accounting of daily cases in the State was negative: there was a reduction of about 12 thousand occurrences compared to the previous day. From the beginning of the month until the 19th, the average of new cases was around 230 per day. Two other atypical results were recorded on days 27 and 30, when 5,638 and 10,647 positive tests were entered into the accounting, respectively. The Health Department of Ceará claimed to have suffered from “slowness, unavailability and lack of clarity in the technical documentation” about the changes promoted by the ministry.

In Minas Gerais, the secretariat informed that “the accentuated sluggishness” of the ministry’s systems “required more time from the teams to collect data”. According to the agency, the platform is still slow.

In São Paulo, the secretariat stated that “post-change statistics no longer include part of the mild cases of covid-19 reported during the pandemic, and retroactive statistics were not migrated to new fields entered in the database.”

The Health Department of Rio de Janeiro did not release balance sheet in one day and released it late on another. In addition, about 92,000 cases of the onset of the pandemic that were not counted were included in the accounting at one time.

In Santa Catarina, 20,488 new cases were included and 2,701 were excluded. Not all cases were retroactive, and the number of active cases changed, which almost doubled.

O Rio Grande do Sul informed that “the changes made (by the Ministry of Health) they demanded some adjustments in the automated tools for tabulating the system’s data”, but he emphasized that the adjustments had already been completed and that the flow of case notifications is normalized.

The Ministry of Health was contacted by the consortium of press vehicles, and released the following note: “The e-SUS system is stable and there are no reports of new occurrences”.