At least 4 units of the Unimed network distributed ineffective kit against COVID – Gerais

Just as the operator Prevent Senior, investigated by the COVID-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) for anti-ethical and unscientific conduct, the Unimed system, the largest cooperative experience in the health area in the world, collects complaints about the distribution of the COVID kit, with drugs such as chloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin. All proven to be ineffective against COVID-19. At least four units in the network made the drugs available free of charge to healthcare professionals and clients: Unimeds in Brusque (SC), Belm (PA), Fortaleza (CE) and Natal (RN).
Shown sparsely by the press throughout the pandemic, images of the kits and recipes stamped with the logos of the cooperatives returned to circulation on social networks this week, on the occasion of the CPI’s revelations. The posts demand the expansion of investigations conducted by the National Congress, since the scandal involving Prevent Senior sounds like the tip of an iceberg.
Unimed Brasil, institutional representative of the system, claims that the use of the COVID kit was never a national guideline and emphasizes that regional cooperatives are independent from each other. These companies, in turn, support their conduct in CFM Opinion 04/2020, of 03/17/2020, which establishes full medical autonomy for the prescription of drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19, now the focus of the Public Defender of the Union (DPU).
“Gift”
At Unimed in the city of Brusque, Santa Catarina, the COVID kit was distributed to certified health professionals in a gift box. The package containing hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, vitamin D and chelated zinc was sent to members in July last year. The material accompanied a kind of circular with prescribing instructions. “Hydroxychloroquine should be taken during a meal or with a glass of milk”, the document taught.
On the occasion, the operator, which brings together clients from at least seven municipalities, justified that “it provided prophylaxis for professionals who work on the front lines and also for cooperating doctors”. Questioned by
State of Minas
regarding the current conduct, the cooperative modified the version and said that the remedies were directed at the peak of the pandemic only to employees “who showed interest exclusively for their own use”.
Drive Thru
In mid-May 2020, Unimed Belm distributed chloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin to patients with COVID-19 via drive-thru in the capital of Pará. At the time, the association of chloroquine and azithromycin had even been contraindicated by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid) of the USA, due to cardiac risks. Images of lines of cars at points where drugs were dispensed still circulate on social media.
At that time, the company released press releases defending that the initiative was aimed at helping members with difficulties in acquiring medications and that it was not a “normal policy”. Sought by EM the operator, which serves customers from 10 municipalities in Pará, now argues that “there was no distribution of treatments and even less of medicines in an indiscriminate manner.”
On WhatsApp
Also in mid-May, Unimed Fortaleza, which operates in 24 cities in Ceará, distributed 30,000 kits with chloroquine and ivermectin to its more than 300,000 members. Customers of the company even reported that they were notified of the availability of the compounds via WhatsApp. Like the Belm cooperative, the unit claimed, at the time, that the action was intended to give customers “access to medicines”, since the substance would be lacking in pharmacies. This week, he denied the EM to make kits, but admitted to the EM that he made the drugs available to clients “only on special control medical prescription.” “The delivery of this medication ended in 2021”, he says, in a note.
At Unimed in Natal (RN), covering the entire state of Rio Grande do Norte, the distribution of chloroquine and ivermectin to beneficiaries was announced on the plan’s own website, on May 22, 2020, upon presentation of a medical prescription. Sought, the operator says that “in 2020, it provided customers with medical prescription and who signed a Term of Clarification, access to medication that is lacking in the market.”
After more than a year of proving the ineffectiveness of early treatment against COVID-19 and reiterated warnings from researchers and international organizations about the risks associated with therapy, medical organizations remain silent on the subject. The State of Minas requested an opinion on the matter from the medical associations of Santa Catarina, Par, Cear and Rio Grande do Norte, where the aforementioned Unimeds are located. All preferred not to speak.
Responsibility
“The truth is that no one is exempt from the responsibility for prescribing COVID kits. Just the patient. This is really a victim”, ponders infectologist Dirceu Greco, president of the Brazilian Society of Biotics (SBB). He explains that the argument of the freedom of off-label prescription – when a drug is prescribed for a purpose other than that stated in the product package insert – does not apply in the case of chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, among others normally included in the so-called COVID kit.
“In order for off-label prescription to be used in accordance with medical ethics, there needs to be some plausible benefit from this treatment. And it was already clear in several studies that there is not”, says the doctor.
“This was, by the way, CFM’s main argument when defending the physician’s autonomy to prescribe early treatment: ‘there is no concrete evidence that it does not work’. but this evidence has been around for over a year,” adds the expert.
Greco emphasizes that the ineffectiveness of the drugs was verified through randomized and double-blind clinical trials, which guided the recommendations of the main medical associations and institutions worldwide, including the World Health Organization (WHO), North American Society for Infectious Diseases (IDSA ), United States National Institute of Health (NIH), United Kingdom National Health System (NHS) and European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID).
“In addition to not being effective against COVID, these drugs also generate a false confidence in the patient that he is protected. Soon, he stops wearing a mask and sometimes even refuses the vaccine. Thus, early treatment can even kill indirectly”, says the infectologist.
According to the specialist, early treatment violates not only the Code of Medical Ethics, but also the Federal Constitution itself, international pacts in the area of human rights ratified by Brazil and the Oath of Hipcrates, carried out in the graduation of every doctor.
“All these instruments mention respect for human vulnerability, individual integrity and the use of scientific knowledge to maximize benefits to the people treated. It is only within these principles that the doctor is free to prescribe. Every professional and every institution connected with medicine knows this and, therefore, they can be held responsible when they cross the line of ethics”, he reflects.