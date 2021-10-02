At least 4 units of the Unimed network distributed ineffective kit against COVID – Gerais

Just as the operator Prevent Senior, investigated by the COVID-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) for anti-ethical and unscientific conduct, the Unimed system, the largest cooperative experience in the health area in the world, collects complaints about the distribution of the COVID kit, with drugs such as chloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin. All proven to be ineffective against COVID-19. At least four units in the network made the drugs available free of charge to healthcare professionals and clients: Unimeds in Brusque (SC), Belm (PA), Fortaleza (CE) and Natal (RN).

Shown sparsely by the press throughout the pandemic, images of the kits and recipes stamped with the logos of the cooperatives returned to circulation on social networks this week, on the occasion of the CPI’s revelations. The posts demand the expansion of investigations conducted by the National Congress, since the scandal involving Prevent Senior sounds like the tip of an iceberg. Unimed Brasil, institutional representative of the system, claims that the use of the COVID kit was never a national guideline and emphasizes that regional cooperatives are independent from each other. These companies, in turn, support their conduct in CFM Opinion 04/2020, of 03/17/2020, which establishes full medical autonomy for the prescription of drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19, now the focus of the Public Defender of the Union (DPU).

“Gift”



Gift box with COVID kit, distributed by Unimed Brusque to cooperating physicians, accompanied by instructions for the prescription of medications. (photo: social networks) At Unimed in the city of Brusque, Santa Catarina, the COVID kit was distributed to certified health professionals in a gift box. The package containing hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, vitamin D and chelated zinc was sent to members in July last year. The material accompanied a kind of circular with prescribing instructions. “Hydroxychloroquine should be taken during a meal or with a glass of milk”, the document taught.

On the occasion, the operator, which brings together clients from at least seven municipalities, justified that “it provided prophylaxis for professionals who work on the front lines and also for cooperating doctors”. Questioned by









State of Minas





regarding the current conduct, the cooperative modified the version and said that the remedies were directed at the peak of the pandemic only to employees “who showed interest exclusively for their own use”.

Drive Thru





Unimed Belm members lined up to pick up a COVID kit made available by the cooperative through drive thru. (photo: Tarso Sarraf/Contedo State) In mid-May 2020, Unimed Belm distributed chloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin to patients with COVID-19 via drive-thru in the capital of Pará. At the time, the association of chloroquine and azithromycin had even been contraindicated by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid) of the USA, due to cardiac risks. Images of lines of cars at points where drugs were dispensed still circulate on social media. At that time, the company released press releases defending that the initiative was aimed at helping members with difficulties in acquiring medications and that it was not a “normal policy”. Sought by EM the operator, which serves customers from 10 municipalities in Pará, now argues that “there was no distribution of treatments and even less of medicines in an indiscriminate manner.”

On WhatsApp





Also in mid-May, Unimed Fortaleza, which operates in 24 cities in Ceará, distributed 30,000 kits with chloroquine and ivermectin to its more than 300,000 members. Customers of the company even reported that they were notified of the availability of the compounds via WhatsApp. Like the Belm cooperative, the unit claimed, at the time, that the action was intended to give customers “access to medicines”, since the substance would be lacking in pharmacies. This week, he denied the EM to make kits, but admitted to the EM that he made the drugs available to clients “only on special control medical prescription.” “The delivery of this medication ended in 2021”, he says, in a note.