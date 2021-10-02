At the ‘Show do Milhão’, Portiolli fumbles and asks: ‘What is a dick?’; watch

Celso Portiolli almost failed to formulate a question on the program ‘Million Show‘, aired this Friday, 1st, on SBT. The presenter was confused when reading a question and had a fit of laughter. The correct question would be: ‘What’s a pirogue?’, however, he ended up changing ‘pirogue’ to ‘pisser’.

Upon realizing the error, he quickly corrected himself with the participant. “No, Maria! [gargalhada]. Which is… [risada]. It’s a distance, Maria. I couldn’t see the letter G. What’s a pirogue?” asked Portiolli, laughing more.

The question was worth R$ 40 thousand and Maria wanted to know if she had any more help. The presenter joked: “Only the pirogue!”. The correct answer was alternative four, “an indigenous canoe”.

On Instagram, the presenter shared the moment of his crisis of laughter. In the caption, he wrote: “I need an ophthalmologist, I can’t see well. I was asked a lot for this full video when I posted only the laughs”. Watch below:

