Athletico Paranaense announces Alberto Valentim as new coach

Athletico Paranaense announced this Friday afternoon (1), through its social networks, the hiring of coach Alberto Valentim. He arrives at CAT do Caju today to sign his contract and be introduced to the players.

“The good son at home is back! Welcome, Alberto Valentim! Alberto is back to assume the role of coach of the main team. He has arrived to compose the technical committee that is currently headed by technical director Paulo Autuori”, wrote the club , on your Twitter.

This is Valentim’s third passage in the Arena da Baixada. In addition to having been a player at the club, he was part of the coaching staff that helped the team rise to Serie A at Brasileirão, in 2012, and classified Rubro-Negro for Libertadores da América the following year. Afterwards, he ended up accepting a challenge at Palmeiras.

At 46 years of age, Alberto Valentim had been without a club since the first round of the Brazilian Championship, when he left the command of Cuiabá and even left in a troubled way.

Athletico currently ranks ninth in the Brasileirão and is in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, in which they face fellow Brazilian Red Bull Bragantino.