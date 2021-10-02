Atlético enters with a request in Conmebol to annul the goal of Palmeiras or to repeat the match – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Conmebol



Atlético sent a letter to the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) last Wednesday (29th) requesting the annulment of Palmeiras’ goal in the 1-1 draw at Mineirão, on the 28th, which eliminated the team from Alvinegro in Copa Libertadores semifinals. In the documentation, Rooster attached images of the invasion of the field by forward Deyverson, who was in reserve, before the conclusion of the play that ended with Dudu pushing the ball into the net.

First, Atlético requests the establishment of a Disciplinary Procedure against Palmeiras, pursuant to article 62, item 1, item “b”, of the 2021 Disciplinary Code and the application of a sanction to the São Paulo club, pursuant to article 7, item 3, paragraph T of the same rule, to (i) annul the goal scored by Dudu and determine the result of the match in 1 x 0 for Atlético.

Otherwise, the club alvinegro requests that the repetition of the match be determined, pursuant to article 7, item 3, item “k”, of the Disciplinary Code.

“According to Rule 3.9 of Laws of the Game 21/22 of the International Football Association Board, if, after scoring a goal, the referee realizes that a substitute player of the team that scored it was on the field at that time, the referee must invalidate it and restart the logo with a direct free kick, taken from the place where the extra person was”, wrote Atlético to Conmebol in the letter sent.

The club from Alvinegro cited the referee’s summary as Wilmar Roldán to say that the Colombian saw Deyverson’s field invasion before the restart of the match, as he applied the yellow card to the striker from Palmeira.

“It is noteworthy that the presence of the substitute athlete Deyverson Brum Silva Acosta on the field was noticed by the referee of the match after the goal was scored and before the game was restarted, as extracted from the Match Summary. So much so that the aforementioned athlete was punished with a yellow card precisely for the invasion of the field, which reveals the incorrect application of the logo’s rules, especially that provided for in item 3.9 of the Laws of the Game 21/22 of the International Football Association Board”, reported Atletico.

“In this sense, it is understood that we are not facing a misinterpretation of the facts, but, in fact, a flagrant and inexcusable error of law, which resulted in the scoring of a notoriously invalid goal, which gave undue access to Palmeiras to final of the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021”, added the club alvinegro.

VAR did not analyze field invasion

Conmebol released, on Wednesday (29), the audio of the VAR at the time of the bid that confirmed the legal goal. The video referee’s review saw no irregularities and only suggested a yellow card for the striker from Palmeira who warmed up on the side of the Mineirão field and entered the pitch to celebrate.

“It can warn the player who is warming up, who celebrated the goal,” says one of the assistants after spotting the invasion. The VAR asks who it was and when he hears that it is the 9 of Palmeiras, he endorses the move and then confirms the goal. “Nice goal, Wilmar” was the conclusion of the move.

The VAR, however, evaluated the entire play. At launch, the assistant said that Gabriel Veron was enabled, that is, in conditions Already the VAR says it is “possible out of play”. Quickly comes analysis. Afterwards, he guarantees the normal position and Wilmar Roldan says he will confirm the goal.

There is a discussion about a possible hand touch of the Palmeirense striker in the domain and the VAR defines: “his knee. Let’s go ahead and see how (Dudu) scored the goal.” Nothing unusual is seen. “Nice goal.”

Before the final verdict, however, the VAR is still reviewing to see if there was no foul on Nathan Silva. The bid is declared clean. At this time, Roldan is recommended to give Deyverson a yellow card after a field invasion. And nothing else.

Confident that he didn’t do anything wrong that could change the result of the match, Deyverson even joked in the nets. “Say what you want. We’re in the final. They want to look for something not to talk about our achievement, right!?, he posted.